Sweet Spreads in Dominican Republic Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2020-2026

Sweet spreads is anticipated to post a slightly higher current value growth rate in 2020 than was seen in 2019. However, opposing forces are driving growth in 2020, with jams and preserves, and nut and seed based spreads set to benefit, while honey and chocolate spreads are set to post slower current value growth rates in 2020 than were seen in 2019.
Euromonitor International’s Sweet Spreads in Dominican Republic report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Chocolate Spreads, Honey, Jams and Preserves, Nut and Seed Based Spreads.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Table of Contents
Sweet Spreads in Dominican Republic
Euromonitor International
December 2020
List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES
KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
COVID-19 expected to slightly boost the growth of sweet spreads in 2020, but honey suffers from supply chain issues because of lockdown
Jams and preserves continues to grow, benefitting from local producers focusing on delivery and e-commerce services in 2020
Helados Bon strengthens its value share in 2020 benefitting from focusing on expanding its distribution
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Slower growth expected in 2021, but nut and seed based spreads will continue to drive innovation over the forecast period
Consumer demand for healthier options will continue increasing, with a specific focus on sugar content expected
Private label set to increase its presence as more consumers seek the best value for their money
CATEGORY DATA
Table 1 Sales of Sweet Spreads by Category: Volume 2015-2020
Table 2 Sales of Sweet Spreads by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 3 Sales of Sweet Spreads by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020
Table 4 Sales of Sweet Spreads by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 5 NBO Company Shares of Sweet Spreads: % Value 2016-2020
Table 6 LBN Brand Shares of Sweet Spreads: % Value 2017-2020
Table 7 Distribution of Sweet Spreads by Format: % Value 2015-2020
Table 8 Forecast Sales of Sweet Spreads by Category: Volume 2020-2025
Table 9 Forecast Sales of Sweet Spreads by Category: Value 2020-2025
Table 10 Forecast Sales of Sweet Spreads by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025
Table 11 Forecast Sales of Sweet Spreads by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025
….continued
