Sweet Spreads in Dominican Republic Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2020-2026

Sweet spreads is anticipated to post a slightly higher current value growth rate in 2020 than was seen in 2019. However, opposing forces are driving growth in 2020, with jams and preserves, and nut and seed based spreads set to benefit, while honey and chocolate spreads are set to post slower current value growth rates in 2020 than were seen in 2019.

Product coverage: Chocolate Spreads, Honey, Jams and Preserves, Nut and Seed Based Spreads.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Table of Contents

Sweet Spreads in Dominican Republic

Euromonitor International

December 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

COVID-19 expected to slightly boost the growth of sweet spreads in 2020, but honey suffers from supply chain issues because of lockdown

Jams and preserves continues to grow, benefitting from local producers focusing on delivery and e-commerce services in 2020

Helados Bon strengthens its value share in 2020 benefitting from focusing on expanding its distribution

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Slower growth expected in 2021, but nut and seed based spreads will continue to drive innovation over the forecast period

Consumer demand for healthier options will continue increasing, with a specific focus on sugar content expected

Private label set to increase its presence as more consumers seek the best value for their money

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Sweet Spreads by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Sweet Spreads by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 3 Sales of Sweet Spreads by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 4 Sales of Sweet Spreads by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 5 NBO Company Shares of Sweet Spreads: % Value 2016-2020

Table 6 LBN Brand Shares of Sweet Spreads: % Value 2017-2020

Table 7 Distribution of Sweet Spreads by Format: % Value 2015-2020

Table 8 Forecast Sales of Sweet Spreads by Category: Volume 2020-2025

Table 9 Forecast Sales of Sweet Spreads by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 10 Forecast Sales of Sweet Spreads by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025

Table 11 Forecast Sales of Sweet Spreads by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

….continued

