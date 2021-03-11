Global Packaging Industry in Thailand Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2021

summary
During the pandemic, Thailand has seen a huge surge in sales through e-commerce channels throughout most areas, as well as a boost in off-trade food and beverage consumption as businesses and horeca establishments closed and consumers continue to remain cautious about social gathering. This has led to a shift towards larger pack sizes and multipacks due to reduced impulse purchases, and also motivated by the convenience of home deliveries of larger packs and economic adversity leading consumers…
Euromonitor International’s Packaging in Thailand report offers insight into key trends and developments in the industry. The report also examines trends and prospect for various pack types and closures: metal packaging, rigid plastic, glass, liquid cartons, paper-based containers; flexible packaging.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Table of Contents
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
COVID-19 impact on packaging
COVID-19 country impact
Smaller pack sizes driven by on-the-go consumption trend and shrinking households in food packaging in 2019
Convenience of flexible packaging boosts popularity of format in both tea and coffee in hot drinks packaging in 2019
Wine in pouches gains ground in 2019
Premiumisation trend in beauty and personal care sees masstige players focus on specialist design, while high-end products boast innovative applicators
Home care players respond to several trends with the expansion of smaller pack sizes in 2019
PACKAGING LEGISLATION
Tobacco products now packaged in plain packs, Thai FDA requires labelling in Thai language, and GMP guidelines cover cosmetics packaging
Updated Factory Act leaves Thailand vulnerable to waste deluge
FDA mulls acceptance of recycled plastics in 2020 policy turnabout, and government introduces regulation for single-use plastic
RECYCLING AND THE ENVIRONMENT
Government sets recycling targets for 2030, as producers and consumers show increased shift to sustainability driven developments
Income-based recycling initiative aims to incentivise greater drive to sustainable waste management
ThaiBev invests in technological solutions to improve waste management
….Continued
