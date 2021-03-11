Panthenol  Market to Witness Significant Revenue Growth Through 2027

“Panthenol Market” 2027 research report provides a global picture of the “Panthenol ” and provides forecasts and statistics in terms of revenue during the forecast period. The report covers explanatory analysis, including detailed segmentation, complete research and development history, and the latest news. The study also explains the future opportunities and sketches of the major players involved in hiking in terms of income in Panthenol .

Panthenol is a byproduct of pantothenic acid. It helps in strengthening of hair, retain moisture, and enhances the texture of damaged hair. Panthenol is often the main ingredient in many conditioners and hair masks. The National Institute of Health and Food and Drug Administration considers that panthenol is safe for human consumption and hence its application in the food industry and supplements is rising. It is a precursor for vitamin B5 and can be consumed to fight vitamin B5 deficiency.

Market Key Players:

Anhui Huaheng Biotechnology Co., Ltd.

BASF SE

Jeen International Corporation

Koninklijke DSM N.V.

Kunshan Tongde Chemical Industry Co., Ltd.

Merck KGaA

NS Chemicals

TRI-K Industries

Xinfa Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd

Yifan Pharmaceutical Co.,Ltd

