Unsaturated Polyester Resins Market Overview, Dynamics, Trends, Segmentation, Key Players, Application and Forecast to 2025

According to the latest report by IMARC Group titled, “Unsaturated Polyester Resins Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025”, the market to grow at a CAGR of around 5% during 2020-2025.

Unsaturated polyester resins (UPRs) are chemicals that are produced by the condensation of unsaturated acids and diols. These resins are durable, chemical resistant, easy-to-design, cost-effective and are preferred over steel and aluminum. Consequently, they are used in the manufacturing of a wide range of products, such as pipes and composite sanitary ware, and high-end components for the marine, automotive and construction industries.

Request for a sample copy of this report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/unsaturated-polyester-resins-market/requestsample

The increasing construction activities, on account of the growing population and rapid urbanization, represent one of the major factors driving the global UPR market growth. In addition to this, owing to their heat resistant and hydrolytic stability properties, UPRs are employed in the chemical industry for manufacturing tanks and pipes, which are further utilized for storage and transportation purposes. Other than this, it also finds applications in the marine, aerospace, and power and energy industries worldwide. These factors collectively are anticipated to bolster the market growth in the upcoming years.

View Report TOC, Figures and Tables: https://bit.ly/3fOlo6V

Insights on Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Type:

Orthophthalic Resin

Isophthalic Resin

Dicyclopentadiene (DCPD) Resin

Others

Breakup by End-Use:

Building and Construction

Automotive

Marine

Pipes, Ducts and Tanks

Wind Energy

Electrical and Electronics

Others

Breakup by Form:

Liquid Form

Powder Form

Breakup by Region:

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

United Kingdom

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined with some of the key players being AOC LLC, Ashland LLC, BASF SE, CCP Composites Ltd, E. I. Du Pont, Allnex Resins Australia Pty Ltd, Polynt Composites USA Inc., Reichhold Inc., Koninklijke DSM N.V., Scott Bader Company Ltd., Upc Technology Corporation, etc.

Other Reports By IMARC Group:

https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/global-baby-wipes-market-size-worth-5-billion-by-2025-cagr-33-2021-01-20

https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/china-e-bike-market-report-2020-2025-industry-trends-size-share-growth-and-opportunities-2021-01-20

https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/bio-polypropylene-market-report-2020-industry-analysis-size-price-trends-and-forecast-to-2025-2021-01-20

https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/artificial-organs-market-report-2020-industry-trends-growth-size-and-forecast-2025-2021-01-20

https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/ferrite-magnetic-powder-market-research-report-global-market-review-outlook-2020-2025—imarcgroupcom-2021-01-20

https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/n-hexane-market-report-2020-2025-industry-size-price-trends-opportunities-and-forecast-2021-01-20

https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/asia-pacific-e-bike-market-report-2020-2025-industry-trends-size-share-growth-and-opportunities-2021-01-21

https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/bottled-water-market-report-2021-global-industry-trends-share-size-demand-and-future-scope-2021-01-21

https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/data-protection-as-a-service-market-2021-2026-industry-trends-share-size-demand-and-future-scope-2021-01-21

https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/sports-medicine-market-report-2020-industry-analysis-size-growth-trends-and-forecast-to-2025-2021-01-13

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Contact Us

30 N Gould St

Ste R

Sheridan, WY 82801

USA

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://www.imarcgroup.com

Follow us on twitter: @imarcglobal

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.