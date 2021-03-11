Cough, Cold and Allergy (Hay Fever) Remedies in Denmark By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2020-2026

Increased demand for cough remedies in early 2020 was due to the outbreak of COVID-19 in the country, with growth moving from 1% in 2019 to a predicted value growth of 13% for cough remedies in 2020. Many consumers stocked up on goods, preparing in case of possible infection. Therefore, to avoid stock issues, the Danish Medicines Board limited sales of cough and cold remedies to one pack per consumer. Although many consumers continued to purchase cough and cold remedies from pharmacies and super.

Euromonitor International's Cough, Cold and Allergy (Hay Fever) Remedies in Denmark report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Antihistamines/Allergy Remedies (Systemic), Combination Products – Cough, Cold and Allergy (Hay Fever) Remedies, Cough Remedies, Decongestants, Medicated Confectionery, Paediatric Cough, Cold and Allergy Remedies, Pharyngeal Preparations.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

COVID-19 leads to an increase in sales of cough remedies, as consumers prepare for potential cases of infection

Antihistamines/allergy remedies continues to record positive growth as the warmer, longer summers increase the demand for allergy products

GSK Consumer Healthcare maintains its leading position, as generics also continue to gain ground

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Stable growth is predicted for the forecast period, driven by medicated confectionery and antihistamines/allergy remedies

Antihistamines/allergy remedies (systemic) remains a key driver of growth, although long-term vaccines remain a threat across the forecast period

The significant growth for vitamin C in 2020, and the growing trend of preventative healthcare will stifle growth across the forecast period

