Global Adult Mouth Care Market Size, Share, Value, And Competitive Landscape 2021-2026

The United Arab Emirates has excellent access to healthcare facilities, including those related to dental health. That said, the goal of the government to make the country a hotspot for medical tourism encourages further development of dental healthcare facilities. Since health insurance had 100% coverage within the key emirates of Abu Dhabi and Dubai by early 2017, and was soon to be applied within the rest of the United Arab Emirates, many companies include dental health coverage within their…
Euromonitor International’s Adult Mouth Care in United Arab Emirates report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2012-2016, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2021 illustrate how the market is set to change.
GET FREE SAMLE REPORT : https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/857895-adult-mouth-care-in-the-united-arab-emirates
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Adult Mouth Care market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-third-party-logistics-market-2021-emerging-trends-size-share-demand-opportunities-covid-19-impact-analysis-and-forecast-2026-2021-02-11
Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.
ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-radiation-imaging-system-market-size-status-and-forecast-2020-2026-2021-02-26
Table of Contents
ADULT MOUTH CARE IN THE UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Euromonitor International
November 2017
LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES
Headlines
Prospects
Access To Dental Healthcare Facilities Leads To Early Detection of Adult Mouth Care Issues
Innovation Within Oral Hygiene Products Keeps the Focus Off Adult Mouth Care Products
Competitive Landscape
Limited Competitive Development From Companies Within Adult Mouth Care
Sensodyne Repair & Protect With Novamin Is Launched
Executive Summary
Consumer Health Records A Stable Performance Within Some Categories in 2017, After A Slowdown in the Previous Year
Stable Prices Lead the Way for Spending on Preventive Medicine
Competition Intensifies With Chained Pharmacies, Leading To Innovative Services
Stable Growth in A More Mature Market Expected Over the Forecast Period
Market Indicators
Table 1 Consumer Expenditure on Health Goods and Medical Services: Value 2012-2017
Table 2 Life Expectancy at Birth 2012-2017
Market Data
Table 3 Sales of Consumer Health by Category: Value 2012-2017
Table 4 Sales of Consumer Health by Category: % Value Growth 2012-2017
Table 5 NBO Company Shares of Consumer Health: % Value 2013-2017
Table 6 LBN Brand Shares of Consumer Health: % Value 2014-2017
Table 7 Distribution of Consumer Health by Format: % Value 2012-2017
Table 8 Distribution of Consumer Health by Format and Category: % Value 2017
Table 9 Forecast Sales of Consumer Health by Category: Value 2017-2022
Table 10 Forecast Sales of Consumer Health by Category: % Value Growth 2017-2022
Appendix….continued
CONTACT DETAILS :
+44 203 500 2763
+1 62 825 80070
971 0503084105https://bisouv.com/