The global Algaecides market was valued at USD 1.91billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 3.36 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 6.51% from 2017 to 2025.

Global Algaecides Market Size And Forecast To 2025

WMR-Western Market Research has recently published a comprehensive and exclusive research report, which is an intelligent study covering all key segments. This research report provides breakthrough inputs and insights on market related factors like size, competition, trends, analysis, forecasts etc.



The global Algaecides market was valued at USD 1.91billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 3.36billionby 2025, growing at a CAGR of 6.51% from 2017 to 2025.



Algaecide or algaecide is a biocide used for killing and preventing the growth of algae. Due to increasing algal bloom cases caused by industrial waste disposal and cost benefits of the product, the market is expected to grow at a high CAGR.

Market Dynamics:

1. Market Drivers

1.1 High Efficiency and Ease of Use

1.2 Increasing Industrialization and the Resultant Pollution Levels

2. Market Restraints

2.1 Regulatory Issues

2.2 Constraints in operational procedure

2.3 Aquatic pesticide monitoring

Market Segmentation:

1. By Mode of Action:

1.1 Non-Selective Algaecides

1.2 Selective Algaecides

2. By Form:

2.1 Granular Crystal

2.2 Liquid

2.3 Pellet

3. By Application:

3.1 Surface Water Treatment

3.2 Aquaculture

3.3 Sports & Recreational Centers

3.4 Agriculture

3.5 Other Applications

4. By Type:

4.1 Copper Sulfate

4.2 Quaternary Ammonium Compounds

4.3 Chelated Copper

4.4 Peroxyacetic Acid & Hydrogen Dioxide

4.5 Dyes & Colorants

4.6 Other Algaecides & Disinfectants

5. By Region:

5.1 North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

5.2 Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)

5.3 Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific)

5.4 Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

5.5 Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The major players in the market are as follows:

1. BASF SE

2. Nufarm Limited

3. Lonza Group AG

4. UPL Limited

5. Waterco Limited

6. Sepro Corporation

7. The DOW Chemical Company

8. Biosafe Systems, LLC

9. Airmax, Inc.

10. Oreq Corporation

These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

