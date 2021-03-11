Global Animal Growth Promoters & Performance Enhancers Market Size And Forecast To 2025

The global Animal Growth Promoters & Performance Enhancers market was valued at USD 7.90billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 12.20billionby 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.95% from 2017 to 2025.



With increasing animal breeding practices and high demand of meat products and other animal obtained material, the performance enhancer market is expected to grow at a high CAGR.

Market Dynamics:

1. Market Drivers

1.1 Incessant Rise in the Global Meat Demand

1.2 Research Studies to Find Alternatives to Antibiotics and Hormones Used as Growth Promoters

1.3 Rise in Animal Epidemic Outbreaks

1.4 Growth Promoters: A Strategic Solution to Rising Animal Feed Costs

2. Market Restraints

2.1 Stringent Regulatory Guidelines in Few Countries

2.2 Increase in Bacterial Resistance Owing to the Use of Antibiotic Growth Promoters

Market Segmentation:

1. By Animal Type:

1.1 Poultry

1.2 Porcine

1.3 Livestock

1.4 Equine

1.5 Aquaculture

1.6 Other Animals

2. By Product:

2.1 Antibiotic Growth Promoters

2.2 Hormonal Growth Promoters

2.3 Beta-Agonist Growth Promoters

2.4 Feed Enzyme Growth Promoter

2.5 Probiotic and Prebiotic Growth Promoters

2.6 Organic Acid Growth Promoters

2.7 Phytogenics

2.8 Other Growth Promoters

3. By Region:

3.1 North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

3.2 Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)

3.3 Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific)

3.4 Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

3.5 Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The major players in the market are as follows:

1. Cargill, Inc.

2. Royal DSM N.V.

3. Zoetis, Inc.

4. Alltech, Inc.

5. Elanco Animal Health

6. Merck Animal Health

7. AB Vista

8. Bayer Animal Health (A Subsidiary of Bayer AG)

9. Biomin Holding GmbH

10. BoehringerIngelheim

11. Bupo Animal Health

12. Chr. Hansen A/S

13. Danisco A/S

14. Novus International, Inc.

15. Vetoquinol

These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

RESEARCH METHODOLOGY OF -:

Research study on the Animal Growth Promoters & Performance Enhancersmarketwas performed in five phases which include Secondary research, Primary research, subject matter expert advice, quality check and final review.

The market data was analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market shares and key trends were taken into consideration while making the report. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis.

To know more about the research methodology of – and other aspects of the research study, kindly get in touch with our sales team.

