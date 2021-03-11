Global Antibody Production Market Size And Forecast To 2025

The global Antibody Production market was valued at USD 7.42billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 21.04billionby 2025, growing at a CAGR of 12.28% from 2017 to 2025.



Antibody production is a crucial part of biotechnology and drug development procedures in the R&D departments. With increasing demand of personalized medicine and cases of organ transplantations, the market expected to grow at a high rate during the forecast period.

Market Dynamics:

1. Market Drivers

1.1 Favorable Govt. Regulations such as U.S. Fda Clearance of Therapeutic Mabs

1.2 Increasing Adoption of Targeted Immunotherapy in treatment

1.3 Increase in R&D Expenditure

1.4 Rising Number of Fast Track and Orphan Drug Designations

2. Market Restraints

2.1 Cost Constraints Related to the Adoption of Membrane Filters

Market Segmentation:

1. By End User:

1.1 Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

1.2 Diagnostic Laboratories

1.3 Research Institutes

2. By Process:

2.1 Upstream Processing

2.2 Bioreactors

2.2.1 Large-Scale Bioreactors

2.2.2 Single-Use Bioreactors (SUBS)

2.3 Consumables

2.3.1 Media

2.3.2 Reagents and Buffers

2.4 Downstream Processing

2.4.1 Chromatography Instruments

2.4.2 Chromatography Resins

2.4.2.1 Affinity Chromatography Resins

2.5 Ion Exchange (IEX) Chromatography Resins

2.6 Hydrophobic Interaction Chromatography (HIC) Resins

2.7 Multimodal Chromatography Resins

2.8 Filtration

2.8.1 Filtration Systems

2.8.2 Filtration Consumables and Accessories

3. By Region:

3.1 North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

3.2 Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)

3.3 Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific)

3.4 Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

3.5 Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The major players in the market are as follows:

1. GE Healthcare (A SUBSidiary of General Electric Company)

2. Merck KGAA

3. Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

4. Sartorius AG

5. Pall Corporation (Acquired By Danaher Corporation)

6. Sigma-Aldrich Corporation (Acquired By Merck KGAA)

7. Eppendorf AG

8. Cellab GmbH

9. Integra Biosciences AG

10. Fibercell Systems Inc.

These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

