Global Bioreactor Market Size And Forecast To 2025

WMR-Western Market Research has recently published a comprehensive and exclusive research report, which is an intelligent study covering all key segments. The study encompasses primary and secondary data sources along with quantitative and qualitative practices thus assuring data accuracy.



The global Bioreactor market was valued at USD 499.76million in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 2194.78millionby 2025, growing at a CAGR of 17.87% from 2017 to 2025.



Bioreactor is a vessel in which a chemical process is carried out which involves organisms or biochemically active substances derived from such organisms. The market is expected to grow with increasing R&D Activities and investments in Biotechnology and biopharmaceuticals.

Market Dynamics:

1. Market Drivers

1.1 Rising chronic diseases prevalence

1.2 Soaring biopharmaceutical investments

1.3 Growing demand for therapeutically effective vaccines

1.4 Favorable government initiatives

1.5 Increasing number of novel compounds entering the clinical trials

2. Market Restraints

2.1 Regulatory concerns regarding single use bioreactor

2.2 Limited storage capacity

2.3 Vulnerability to leaching

Market Segmentation:

1. By Cell:

1.1 Mammalian Cells

1.2 Bacterial Cells

1.3 Yeast Cells

1.4 Others

2. By Molecule:

2.1 Monoclonal Antibodies

2.2 Vaccines

2.3 Recombinant Proteins

2.4 Stem Cells

2.5 Gene Therapy

2.6 Others

3. By Technology:

3.1 Wave-Induced Motion SUB

3.2 Stirred SUB

3.3 Single Use Bubble Column

3.4 Other SUB

4. By End User:

4.1 R&D organizations

4.2 Biopharma

4.3 Manufacturers

4.4 CMOs

5. By Region:

5.1 North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

5.2 Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)

5.3 Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific)

5.4 Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

5.5 Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The major players in the market are as follows:

1. Thermo Fisher Scientific

2. PBS Biotech

3. GE Healthcare

4. Merck Group

5. Cellexus Ltd

6. Pall Corporation

7. Sartorius Stedium Biotech Group

8. Applikon Biotechnology, Inc.

9. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft

10. BioTron Inc.

11. Bbi Biotech

12. Bailun Bio

13. CerCell

14. Eppendorf

15. Solaris Biotech Solutions

These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

RESEARCH METHODOLOGY OF -:

Research study on the Bioreactormarketwas performed in five phases which include Secondary research, Primary research, subject matter expert advice, quality check and final review.

The market data was analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market shares and key trends were taken into consideration while making the report. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis.

To know more about the research methodology of – and other aspects of the research study, kindly get in touch with our sales team.

