Global Cancer Immunotherapy Market Size And Forecast To 2025

WMR-Western Market Research has recently published a comprehensive and exclusive research report, which is an intelligent study covering all key segments. This research report provides breakthrough inputs and insights on market related factors like size, competition, trends, analysis, forecasts etc.



The global Cancer Immunotherapymarket was valued at USD 61.88billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 200.44billionby 2025, growing at a CAGR of 13.95% from 2017 to 2025.



Immunotherapy is treatment that uses certain parts of a person’s immune system to fight diseases. Cancer is prevalent all over the globe causing the demand of efficient treatment methods to increase. The market is expected to grow at a high rate.

Market Dynamics:

1. Market Drivers

1.1 Rise in Incidence of Cancer

1.2 Increase in Adoption of Immunotherapy

1.3 Development of Bioinformatics Tools

2. Market Restraints

2.1 Cost Constraints

Market Segmentation:

1. By End User:

1.1 Hospitals

1.2 Clinics & Others

2. By Application:

2.1 Lung Cancer

2.2 Breast Cancer

2.3 Multiple Myeloma

2.4 Colorectal Cancer

2.5 Head & Neck Cancer

2.6 Prostate Cancer

2.7 Melanoma

2.8 Other Cancer Types

3. By Product Type:

3.1 Monoclonal Antibodies

3.1.1 Naked Monoclonal Antibodies

3.1.2 Conjugated Monoclonal Antibodies

3.1.3 Bispecific Monoclonal Antibodies

3.2 Vaccines

3.2.1 Prophylactic Vaccines

3.2.2 Therapeutic Vaccines

3.3 Checkpoint Inhibitors

3.3.1 Cytotoxic T-Lymphocyte-Associated Protein-4 (CTLA-4)

3.3.2 Programmed Death 1 (PD-1) & Programmed Death Ligand 1 (PD-L1)

3.4 Cell Therapies

3.4.1 Chimeric Antigen Receptor (CAR) T Cell Therapy

3.4.2 Dendritic Cells

3.5 Immuno modulators

3.5.1 Granulocyte-Macrophage Colony-Stimulating Factor (Gm-Csf& G-Csf)

3.5.2 Interferons (IFN)

3.5.3 Interleukins (IL)

3.5.4 Oncolytic Virus

4. By Region:

4.1 North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

4.2 Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)

4.3 Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific)

4.4 Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

4.5 Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The major players in the market are as follows:

1. Amgen Inc.

2. Astrazeneca

3. Bayer AG

4. Bristol-Myers Squibb

5. ELI Lilly and Company

6. Janssen Global Services, LLC (Johnson and Johnson)

7. Merck

8. Novartis

9. Pfizer

10. F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

