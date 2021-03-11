Global Parkinson’s Disease Treatment Market Size And Forecast To 2025

WMR-Western Market Research has recently published a comprehensive and exclusive research report, which is an intelligent study covering all key segments. This research report provides breakthrough inputs and insights on market related factors like size, competition, trends, analysis, forecasts etc. The study encompasses primary and secondary data sources along with quantitative and qualitative practices thus assuring data accuracy.

The global Parkinsons disease Treatmentmarket was valued at USD 3.94billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 6.65billionby 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.99% from 2017 to 2025.

The disorder has currently ongoing research for finding a reliable

treatment method and is the topic of interest for major players in the

healthcare and medical sector. The market is thus expected to grow at a high

CAGR during the forecast period.

Market Dynamics:

1. Market Drivers

1.1 Increasing Geriatric Population

1.2 Growing number of cases of Parkinsons disorder

1.3 Availability of fund

2. Market Restraints

2.1 Presence of Alternatives

Market Segmentation:

1. By Patient Care Setting:

1.1 Clinics

1.2 Hospitals

2. By Distribution Channel:

2.1 Hospital Pharmacies

2.2 Retailer Pharmacies

2.3 Online Pharmacies

3. By Drug Class:

3.1 Carbidopa/Levodopa

3.2 Dopamine Receptor Agonists

3.3 Mao Inhibitors

3.4 Comt Inhibitors

3.5 Anticholinergics

3.6 Other Drugs

4. By Region:

4.1 North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

4.2 Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)

4.3 Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific)

4.4 Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

4.5 Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The major players in the market are as follows:

1. GSK

2. Merck

3. Novartis

4. Teva

5. BoehringerIngelheim

6. Impax

7. Abbvie

8. Valeant Pharmaceuticals

9. Lundbeck

10. Sun Pharma

11. Wockhardt

12. Acadia

13. UCB

These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic

growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches,

expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to

strengthen their position in this market.

RESEARCH METHODOLOGY OF -:

Research study on the Parkinsons disease Treatmentmarketwas performed in

five phases which include Secondary research, Primary research, subject

matter expert advice, quality check and final review.

The market data was analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and

coherent models. Also market shares and key trends were taken into

consideration while making the report. Apart from this, other data models

include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview

and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards

of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis.

To know more about the research methodology of – and

other aspects of the research study, kindly get in touch with our sales

team.

