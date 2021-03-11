Eye Care in the Czech Republic By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2020-2026

Allergy eye care is expected to see an upturn in its performance in 2020 despite the fact that the COVID-19 lockdown kept consumers confined to their homes during the peak pollen season of March and April. The expansion of the private label segment, and particularly the Dr Max chemists/pharmacies chain’s eponymous label, is playing an important part in the category’s growth. Meanwhile, demand for standard eye care may see some positive impact from consumers’ increased use of electronic devices f…

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT : https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3797406-eye-care-in-the-czech-republic

Euromonitor International’s Eye Care in Czech Republic report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-agriculture-analytics-market-size-share-value-and-competitive-landscape-2021-03-02

Product coverage: Allergy Eye Care, Standard Eye Care.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-ornamental-fish-feed-market-insights-overview-analysis-and-forecast-2021-2026-2021-03-03

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Eye Care market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-citrus-pulp-fiber-market-size-share-value-and-competitive-landscape-2021–2021-03-02

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/covid-19-outbreak-global-cyber-physical-system-cps-industry-market-by-type-by-application-by-segmentation-by-region-and-by-country-2021-2021-03-04

Table of Contents

Eye Care in the Czech Republic

Euromonitor International

November 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Increased exposure to screens during lockdown may boost demand

E-commerce players launch consultancy services

Growing competition from private label segment

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Lifestyles and pollution to drive growing demand for eye care

E-commerce set to see continued expansion

Reduced consumer spending power may undermine demand

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Eye Care by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Eye Care by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 3 NBO Company Shares of Eye Care: % Value 2016-2020

Table 4 LBN Brand Shares of Eye Care: % Value 2017-2020

Table 5 Forecast Sales of Eye Care by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 6 Forecast Sales of Eye Care by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

COVID-19 impact on consumer health

COVID-19 country impact

Company response

Retailing shift

What next for consumer health?

MARKET INDICATORS

Table 7 Consumer Expenditure on Health Goods and Medical Services: Value 2015-2020

Table 8 Life Expectancy at Birth 2015-2020

MARKET DATA

….continued

Contact Details

[email protected]



+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105