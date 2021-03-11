Global Transfection Reagents and Equipment Market Size And Forecast To 2025

WMR-Western Market Research has recently published a comprehensive and exclusive research report, which is an intelligent study covering all key segments. This research report provides breakthrough inputs and insights on market related factors like size, competition, trends, analysis, forecasts etc. The study encompasses primary and secondary data sources along with quantitative and qualitative practices thus assuring data accuracy.



The global Transfection Reagents and Equipment Market was valued at USD 715.34 million in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 1636.46 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 7.43% from 2017 to 2025.



Transfection reagents are a part of novel biotechnology techniques. There is high demand of transfection solutions for efficient delivery of DNA, siRNA, oligos, and RNA into adherent and suspension cells, including hard-to-transfect cells. The market is thus expected to grow during the forecast period.

Market Dynamics:

1. Market Drivers

1.1 Technological Advancements in Transfection Technology

1.2 Global Alliances Among Leading Research Institutes to Trigger Drug Discovery

1.3 Increase in R&D Spending and Research Activities By Pharmaceutical and Biotech Companies

1.4 Growing Research Activities in Cell Science

1.5 Increase in Demand for Synthetic Genes

1.6 Rising Incidence of Cancer Worldwide

2. Market Restraints

2.1 Selective Effectiveness of Transfection Reagents

2.2 Home Brew Reagents Restrict Sale of Commercial Kits

2.3 High Reagent Cost

Market Segmentation:

1. Global Transfection Reagents and EquipmentMarket, by End User:

1.1 Academics & Research Institutes

1.2 Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

2. Global Transfection Reagents and EquipmentMarket, by Application:

2.1 Biomedical Research

2.1.1 Gene Expression Studies

2.1.2 Cancer Research

2.1.3 Transgenic Models

2.2 Protein Production

2.3 Therapeutic Delivery

3. Global Transfection Reagents and Equipment Market, by Product:

3.1 Reagents

3.2 Equipment

4. Global Transfection Reagents and Equipment Market, by Method:

4.1 Biochemical Methods

4.1.1 Lipofection

4.1.2 Calcium Phosphate

4.1.3 DEAE-Dextran

4.1.4 Dendrimers

4.2 Physical Methods

4.2.1 Electroporation

4.2.2 Nucleofection

4.2.3 Others

4.3 Viral Methods

4.3.1 Adenoviruses

4.3.2 Retroviruses

4.3.3 Adeno associated Viruses

5. Global Transfection Reagents and Equipment Market, by Region:

5.1 North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

5.2 Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)

5.3 Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific)

5.4 Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

5.5 Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The major players in the market are as follows:

1. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (Life Technologies)

2. Promega Corporation

3. Qiagen N.V.

4. F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

5. BioRad Laboratories, Inc.

6. Maxcyte, Inc.

7. Lonza Group Ltd.

8. Merck KGaA

9. Polyplus-Transfection Sa (Subsidary of Archimed)

10. Mirus Bio LLC.

These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

