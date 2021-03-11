Global Molecular Cytogenetics Market Size And Forecast To 2025

The global Molecular CytogeneticsMarketwas valued at USD 1.47 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 3.47 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 10% from 2017 to 2025.



Molecular cytogenetics involves the combination of molecular biology and cytogenetics.It involves use of various reagents which helps to properly distinguish normal and cancer causing cells.

Market Dynamics:

1. Market Drivers

1.1 Increasing Incidence of Genetic Disorders and Cancer

1.2 Growing Focus on Targeted Cancer Treatment

1.3 Increasing Aging Population and Subsequent Rise in Prevalence of Chronic Diseases

1.4 Increasing Penetration of Molecular Cytogenetics in Clinical Pathological Testing

2. Market Restraints

2.1 High Cost of Advanced Instruments

2.2 Unfavorable Reimbursement Scenario

Market Segmentation:

1. Global Molecular CytogeneticsMarket, by End User:

1.1 Clinical & Research Laboratories

1.2 Academic Research Institutes

1.3 Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

1.4 Other End Users

2. Global Molecular CytogeneticsMarket, by Application:

2.1 Genetic Disorders

2.2 Cancer

2.3 Personalized Medicine

2.4 Other Applications

3. Global Molecular Cytogenetics Market, by Technique:

3.1 Comparative Genomic Hybridization

3.1.1 Array-Based Comparative Genomic Hybridization

3.1.2 Standard Comparative Genomic Hybridization

3.2 Fluorescence in Situ Hybridization

3.3 In Situ Hybridization

3.4 Other Techniques

4. Global Molecular Cytogenetics Market, by Product:

4.1 Kits & Reagents

4.1.1 Testing Kits

4.1.2 Probes

4.1.3 Fluorescent Affinity Reagents

4.1.4 Other Kits & Reagents

4.2 Instruments

4.3 Consumables

4.4 Software & Services

5. Global Molecular Cytogenetics Market, by Region:

5.1 North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

5.2 Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)

5.3 Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific)

5.4 Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

5.5 Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The major players in the market are as follows:

1. ABBott Laboratories, Inc.

2. Agilent Technologies, Inc.

3. Applied Spectral Imaging

4. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

5. Danaher Corporation

6. Illumina, Inc.

7. Oxford Gene Technology (OGT)

8. Perkinelmer, Inc.

9. F. Hoffmann-LA Roche Ltd.

10. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

