Global Cell Sorting Market Size And Forecast To 2025

The global Cell Sorting Market was valued at USD 176.43 million in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 322.18 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 6.92% from 2017 to 2025.



Sorting a heterogeneous mixture of biological cells is a technique which is widely applicable in Biotechnology and Biopharmaceuticals. The market is thus expected to grow during the forecast period.

Market Dynamics:

1. Market Drivers

1.1 Technological Advancements in Cell Sorters

1.2 Increasing Research Activities on Cell Sorting Technologies

1.3 Rising Funding and Investments for Development of Technologically Advanced Cell Sorters

1.4 Growing Prevalence of Hiv and Cancer

1.5 Expanding Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Industries

1.6 Launch of Specific Reagents for Specific Applications

2. Market Restraints

2.1 High Cost of Cell Sorting Instruments

2.2 Lack of Awareness and Technical Knowledge Regarding the Use of Cell Sorters

Market Segmentation:

1. Global Cell Sorting Market, by End User:

1.1 Research Institutions

1.2 Medical Schools and Academic Institutions

1.3 Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

1.4 Hospitals and Clinical Testing Laboratories

2. Global Cell Sorting Market, by Application:

2.1 Research Applications

2.1.1 Immunology & Cancer Research

2.1.2 Stem Cell Research

2.1.3 Drug Discovery

2.1.4 Other Research Applications

2.2 Clinical Applications

3. Global Cell Sorting Market, by Technology:

3.1 Fluorescence-Based Droplet Cell Sorting

3.1.1 Jet-In-Air Cell Sorting

3.1.2 Cuvette-Based Cell Sorting

3.2 Magnetic-Activated Cell Sorting (MACS)

3.3 Micro-Electromechanical Systems (MEMS) – Microfluidics

4. Global Cell Sorting Market, by Products and Services:

4.1 Cell Sorting Reagents and Consumables

4.2 Cell Sorting Services

4.3 Cell Sorters

5. Global Cell Sorting Market, by Region:

5.1 North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

5.2 Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)

5.3 Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific)

5.4 Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

5.5 Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The major players in the market are as follows:

1. Becton, Dickinson and Company

2. Beckman Coulter, Inc. (A Subsidiary of Danaher Corporation)

3. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

4. Sony Biotechnology Inc. (A Wholly Owned Subsidiary of Sony Corporation of America)

5. MiltenyiBiotec GmbH

6. Affymetrix, Inc. (A Thermo Fisher Scientific Company)

7. SysmexPartec GmbH (A Subsidiary of Sysmex Corporation)

8. On-Chip Biotechnologies Co., Ltd.

9. Cytonome/St, LLC

10. Union Biometrica, Inc.

These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

RESEARCH METHODOLOGY OF -:

Research study on the Cell SortingMarketwas performed in five phases which include Secondary research, Primary research, subject matter expert advice, quality check and final review.

The market data was analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market shares and key trends were taken into consideration while making the report. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis.

To know more about the research methodology of – and other aspects of the research study, kindly get in touch with our sales team.

