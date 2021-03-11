Global Biosimilars Market Size And Forecast To 2025

The global BiosimilarsMarketwas valued at USD 3.23 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 26.40 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 26.29% from 2017 to 2025.



A biosimilar (also known as follow-on biologic or subsequent entry biologic) is a biologic medical product which is almost an identical copy of an original product.

Market Dynamics:

1. Market Drivers

1.1 Rising Incidences of Diseases

1.2 Increasing Demand for Biosimilar Drugs Due to Their Cost-Effectiveness

1.3 Growing Pressure to Curtail Healthcare Expenditure

1.4 Growing Geriatric Population

1.5 Strategic Collaborations Resulting in Enhanced Productivity and Clinical Trial Activities for Biosimilars

1.6 Increasing Government Support

2. Market Restraints

2.1 Complexities in Manufacturing and High Costs

2.2 Innovative Strategies By Biologic Drug Manufacturers

Market Segmentation:

1. Global Biosimilars Market, by Application:

1.1 Oncology

1.2 Chronic and Autoimmune Diseases

1.3 Blood Disorders

1.4 Growth Hormone Deficiency

1.5 Infectious Diseases

1.6 Other Applications

2. Global Biosimilars Market, by Manufacturing:

2.1 In-House Manufacturing

2.2 Contract Manufacturing Organizations

3. Global Biosimilars Market, by Type Of Product:

3.1 Recombinant Non-Glycosylated Proteins

3.1.1 Insulin

3.1.2 Recombinant Human Growth Hormone (RHGH)

3.1.3 Granulocyte Colony-Stimulating Factor (Filgrastim)

3.1.4 Interferons

3.2 Recombinant Glycosylated Proteins

3.2.1 Erythropoietin (EPO)

3.2.2 Monoclonal Antibodies (MABS)

3.2.3 Follitropin

3.3 Recombinant Peptides

3.3.1 Glucagon

3.3.2 Calcitonin

4. Global Biosimilars Market, by Region:

4.1 North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

4.2 Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)

4.3 Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific)

4.4 Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

4.5 Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The major players in the market are as follows:

1. Pfizer Inc.

2. Sandoz International GmbH (A Division of Novartis International AG)

3. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

4. F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

5. Amgen Inc.

6. Biocon Ltd.

7. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories

8. Celltrion Inc.

9. Mylan Inc.

10. Samsung Bioepis

These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

