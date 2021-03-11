Global Proteomics Market Size And Forecast To 2025

WMR-Western Market Research has recently published a comprehensive and exclusive research report, which is an intelligent study covering all key segments.



The global ProteomicsMarket was valued at USD 12.54 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 33.88 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 11.68% from 2017 to 2025.



Proteomics is a branch of biotechnology which involves protein assays and analysis. Due to increasing demand of pharmaceutical product and services, coupled with diagnostic services, the market is expected to grow during the forecast period.

Market Dynamics:

1. Market Drivers

1.1 Increasing Demand for Personalized Medicine

1.2 Proteomics Bridges the Gap Between Genome Sequence and Cellular Behavior

1.3 Increasing Pharmaceutical and Biotech R&D Expenditure

1.4 Technological Advancements

1.5 Availability of Government and Private Funding

2. Market Restraints

2.1 Sequestration Cuts in the U.S. and Reduced Funds for Proteomic Research

2.2 Huge Disconnect Between Biomarker Discovery and Biomarker Approval By Regulatory Authorities

2.3 Expensive Tools and Instruments and Their Maintenance

Market Segmentation:

1. Global Proteomics Market, by Application:

1.1 Drug Discovery

1.2 Clinical Diagnostics

1.3 Other Proteomics Applications

2. Global Proteomics Market, by Services and software:

2.1 Analytical Laboratory Services

2.1.1 Protein Identification

2.1.2 Protein Separation

2.1.3 Protein Sequencing

2.2 Data Analysis & Maintenance

2.2.1 Bioinformatics Databases

2.2.2 Bioinformatics Tools

2.3 Quantitation Services

3. Global Proteomics Market, by Reagent:

3.1 Protein Microarray Reagents

3.2 Spectroscopy Reagents

3.3 X-Ray Crystallography Reagents

3.4 Chromatography Reagents

3.5 Electrophoresis Reagents

3.6 Immunoassay Reagents

3.7 Protein Fractionation Reagents

4. Global Proteomics Market, by Instrumentation Technology:

4.1 Protein Microarrays

4.1.1 Biochips

4.1.2 Microarray Instruments

4.2 Spectroscopy

4.2.1 Mass Spectroscopy

4.2.2 NMR Spectroscopy

4.2.3 CD Spectroscopy

4.3 X-Ray Crystallography

4.4 Chromatography

4.4.1 HPLC

4.4.2 Ion Chromatography

4.4.3 Affinity Chromatography

4.4.4 Supercritical Fluid Chromatography

4.5 Electrophoresis

4.5.1 Gel Electrophoresis

4.5.2 Capillary Electrophoresis

4.6 Surface Plasmon Resonance (SPR)

4.7 Protein Fractionation

5. Global Proteomics Market, by Region:

5.1 North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

5.2 Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)

5.3 Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific)

5.4 Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

5.5 Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The major players in the market are as follows:

1. Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

2. Agilent Technologies, Inc.

3. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

4. Merck KGaA

5. Danaher Corporation

6. Luminex Corporation

7. Perkinelmer, Inc.

8. Waters Corporation

9. GE Healthcare

10. Bruker Corporation

These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

