Sports Nutrition in Canada By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2020-2026

Sports and exercise will see a dramatic transformation because of COVID-19, which will in turn impact sports nutrition. Familiar routines for exercising and the closure of gyms during the lockdown and re-opening with enhanced health and safety measures will see changes in exercise norms, which will also impact sports nutrition. Consumers are increasingly turning to exercise as a way of improving health and immunity in the face of the COVID-19 threat, as well as a general rise in awareness of the…
Euromonitor International’s Sports Nutrition in Canada report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Sports Non-Protein Products, Sports Protein Products.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Why buy this report?
Get a detailed picture of the Sports Nutrition market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.
Table of Contents
Sports Nutrition in Canada
Euromonitor International
November 2020
List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES
KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
Rising fitness awareness in response to COVID-19 fuels sales
Demand boosted by increased popularity of high-intensity workouts
Nestlé maintains overall lead in fragmented competitive environment
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Strong price competition to limit value sports protein growth
Demand for products made with plant-based proteins set to continue rising
Non-grocery specialists continue to play key role in distribution
CATEGORY DATA
Table 1 Sales of Sports Nutrition by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 2 Sales of Sports Nutrition by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 3 NBO Company Shares of Sports Nutrition: % Value 2016-2020
Table 4 LBN Brand Shares of Sports Nutrition: % Value 2017-2020
Table 5 Forecast Sales of Sports Nutrition by Category: Value 2020-2025
Table 6 Forecast Sales of Sports Nutrition by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
COVID-19 impact on consumer health
COVID-19 country impact
Company response
Retailing shift
….continued
