North America Pharmacy Automation Market is Expected to Grow with 8.8% CAGR in the Forecast Period of 2020 to 2027

North America Pharmacy Automation Market is growing with the significant CAGR owing to increased adoption of automation in the hospitals and pharmacies. The rising demand for improved communication solution having consultation with video conferencing is driving the market growth. In addition, growing adoption of the digital technologies by pharmacies and consumers is augmenting the market growth.

Pharmacy automation market has shown an exceptional penetration in North America. Growing inclination towards offering 24 hours service at facility is augmenting the market growth. In countries such as the U.S., Mexico and Canada introduction of new solution such as kiosk, ATMs and others is creating huge opportunity for the Pharmacy automation market.

Trends Impacting the North America Pharmacy Automation Market

Now the question is which are the other countries that Omnicell, Inc., BD and AmerisourceBergen Corporation are targeting? Data Bridge market research has forecast a large growth in the U.S. pharmacy automation market and the market leaders are targeting Canada to be their next revenue pockets for 2020.

The pharmacy automation market is becoming more competitive every year with companies such as Omnicell, Inc., BD and AmerisourceBergen Corporation as they are the market leaders for pharmacy automation. The Research for Markets new reports highlights the major growth factors and opportunities in the North America pharmacy automation market.

Key Market Competitors Covered in the Report

Omnicell, Inc.

Innovation Associates

RxMedic Systems, Inc.

RxSafe, LLC.

ARxIUM

ScriptPro LLC

Capsa Healthcare

BD

Cerner Corporation

Parata Systems, LLC

Swisslog Healthcare (A part of the KUKA AG)

Pocket Pills

PerceptiMed, Inc.

Asteres Inc.

MedAvail Technologies, Inc.

Fullscript

McKesson Corporation

Baxter

AmerisourceBergen Corporation

