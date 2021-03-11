Sugar Substitutes Market Growth, Recent Trends, Industry Analysis, Outlook, Insights, Share and Forecasts Report 2027

The global Sugar Substitutes Market is forecasted to be worth USD 22.53 Billion in 2027, according to a new report by Emergen Research.

The report analyzes the leading players of the global Sugar Substitutes market by inspecting their market share, recent developments, new product launches, partnerships, mergers, or acquisitions, and their target markets. This report also includes an exhaustive analysis of their product profiles to explore the products and applications their operations are concentrated on in the global Sugar Substitutes market. Additionally, the report gives two distinct market forecasts, one from the perspective of the producer and another from that of the consumer. It also offers valuable recommendations for new as well as established players of the global Sugar Substitutes market. It also provides beneficial insights for both new as well as established players of the global Sugar Substitutes market.

Read [email protected] https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/blockchain-ai-market

Key Highlights From The Report

In October 2019, ClearFlo, a stevia flavor enhancer, was launched by Cargill. The ClearFlo was made in order to meet the requirements of high-intensity sweeteners in the industry.

The natural segment held the largest market share of 56.4% in the year 2019. The shift of consumer preferences from synthetic or artificial sugar substitutes towards natural and organic products is expected to drive the growth of the industry. As per the sugar alliance organization, almost 20% of the U.S. citizens agreed that they prefer natural sugar substitute-based food or drink products.

The Low-intensity sweeteners are forecasted to grow with the fastest CAGR of 5.0% over the forecast period as they are used extensively in the food & beverage industry.

The Stevia dominated the market for sugar substitutes in 2019 due to its zero calories and zero glycemic index characteristics. For example, over the past five years, approximately 10,000 stevia-based beverages and food products have been introduced, out of which most of the launces included soft drink production.

The beverage segment accounted for the largest market share in 2019 due to the increasing demand for natural and sports drinks with nutritional enrichment and low-calorie content.

The Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to be the fastest-growing region over the forecast period due to the growing disposable income and increasing health-conscious population.

Key participants include Cargill, Incorporated, Tate & Lyle PLC, Archer Daniels Midland Company, PureCircle Limited, Ingredion Incorporated, Ajinomoto Co., Inc., E.I. Dupont De Nemours and Company, Roquette, JK Sucralose Inc., and The Nutra Sweet Company, among others.

Origin Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Artificial/Synthetic

Natural

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

High-fructose syrups

Low-intensity sweeteners

High-intensity sweeteners

Composition Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Sugar Alcohols

Stevia

Saccharine

Sucralose

Cyclamate

Aspartame

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Beverage

Food

Pharmaceuticals

Personal care

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Table of Content

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Sugar Substitutes Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

Chapter 5. Sugar Substitutes Market By Product Type Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Million)

Chapter 6. Sugar Substitutes Market By Distribution Channel Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Million)

Chapter 7. Sugar Substitutes Market By Industry Vertical Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Million)

Chapter 8. Sugar Substitutes Market Regional Outlook

Continued…