Blockchain AI Market Products, Share, Growth, Insights and Forecasts Report 2027

Market Size – USD 180.7 Million in 2019, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 25.6%, Market trends –Advancements in technology

The report analyzes the leading players of the global Blockchain AI market by inspecting their market share, recent developments, new product launches, partnerships, mergers, or acquisitions, and their target markets. This report also includes an exhaustive analysis of their product profiles to explore the products and applications their operations are concentrated on in the global Blockchain AI market. Additionally, the report gives two distinct market forecasts, one from the perspective of the producer and another from that of the consumer. It also offers valuable recommendations for new as well as established players of the global Blockchain AI market. It also provides beneficial insights for both new as well as established players of the global Blockchain AI market.

Key Highlights of Report

Machine learning is described as a software that changes when it learns new information. Blockchain AI can benefit machine learning to accelerate the analysis of a large volume of data.

Smart contracts are used by organizations to reduce cost and avoid any fraud. These contracts deployed over Blockchain AI guarantee that no modifications can be made in them. The technology makes it impossible for any third party to make any changes in the contract.

The small- and medium-sized enterprises segment is expected to expand at a significant CAGR during the forecast period, due to reduction in infrastructure costs and growth in the transparency of the market .

Blockchain AI technology is being used in hospitals, clinics, and labs to record, analyze, and monitor patient information. Furthermore, there has been increase in the circulation of counterfeit drugs, which can be limited by the usage of this technology.

North America held the largest market share and is the most attractive market for Blockchain AI across the world, due to growing adoption of the technology in BFSI and e-commerce sectors in this region. The highly competitive market in the U.S. due to presence of major market players is also propelling the market in the region.

Key market participants include Alpha Networks, AI-Blockchain, BurstIQ, LLC, Bext360, Core Scientific, CoinGenius, Fetch.ai, Cyware Labs, Finalze, Inc., and Neurochain Tech.

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

Machine Learning (ML)

NLP

Context-aware Computing

Computer Vision

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

Platform/Tools

Services

Consulting

System Integration & Deployment

Support & Maintenance

Applications Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

Smart Contracts

Payment & Settlement

Data Security

Data Sharing/Communication

Asset Tracking & Management

Logistics & Supply Chain Management

Business Process Optimization

Others

Deployment Mode Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

Cloud

On-premises

Organization Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

Large Enterprises

SMEs

Vertical Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

BFSI

Telecom & IT

Healthcare & Life Science

Manufacturing

Media & Entertainment

Automotive

Other

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

