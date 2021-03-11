Blockchain AI Market Products, Share, Growth, Insights and Forecasts Report 2027

Market Size – USD 180.7 Million in 2019, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 25.6%, Market trends –Advancements in technology
The report analyzes the leading players of the global Blockchain AI market by inspecting their market share, recent developments, new product launches, partnerships, mergers, or acquisitions, and their target markets. This report also includes an exhaustive analysis of their product profiles to explore the products and applications their operations are concentrated on in the global Blockchain AI market. Additionally, the report gives two distinct market forecasts, one from the perspective of the producer and another from that of the consumer. It also offers valuable recommendations for new as well as established players of the global Blockchain AI market. It also provides beneficial insights for both new as well as established players of the global Blockchain AI market.
Key Highlights of Report
- Machine learning is described as a software that changes when it learns new information. Blockchain AI can benefit machine learning to accelerate the analysis of a large volume of data.
- Smart contracts are used by organizations to reduce cost and avoid any fraud. These contracts deployed over Blockchain AI guarantee that no modifications can be made in them. The technology makes it impossible for any third party to make any changes in the contract.
- The small- and medium-sized enterprises segment is expected to expand at a significant CAGR during the forecast period, due to reduction in infrastructure costs and growth in the transparency of the market .
- Blockchain AI technology is being used in hospitals, clinics, and labs to record, analyze, and monitor patient information. Furthermore, there has been increase in the circulation of counterfeit drugs, which can be limited by the usage of this technology.
- North America held the largest market share and is the most attractive market for Blockchain AI across the world, due to growing adoption of the technology in BFSI and e-commerce sectors in this region. The highly competitive market in the U.S. due to presence of major market players is also propelling the market in the region.
- Key market participants include Alpha Networks, AI-Blockchain, BurstIQ, LLC, Bext360, Core Scientific, CoinGenius, Fetch.ai, Cyware Labs, Finalze, Inc., and Neurochain Tech.
Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)
Machine Learning (ML)
NLP
Context-aware Computing
Computer Vision
Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)
Platform/Tools
Services
Consulting
System Integration & Deployment
Support & Maintenance
Applications Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)
Smart Contracts
Payment & Settlement
Data Security
Data Sharing/Communication
Asset Tracking & Management
Logistics & Supply Chain Management
Business Process Optimization
Others
Deployment Mode Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)
Cloud
On-premises
Organization Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)
Large Enterprises
SMEs
Vertical Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)
BFSI
Telecom & IT
Healthcare & Life Science
Manufacturing
Media & Entertainment
Automotive
Other
Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)
North America
Europe
Asia Pacific
Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Table of Content
Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources
1.1. Market Definition
1.2. Research Scope
1.3. Methodology
1.4. Research Sources
1.4.1. Primary
1.4.2. Secondary
1.4.3. Paid Sources
1.5. Market Estimation Technique
Chapter 2. Executive Summary
2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027
Chapter 3. Key Insights
Chapter 4. Blockchain AI Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis
Chapter 5. Blockchain AI Market By Product Type Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Million)
Chapter 6. Blockchain AI Market By Distribution Channel Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Million)
Chapter 7. Blockchain AI Market By Industry Vertical Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Million)
Chapter 8. Blockchain AI Market Regional Outlook
