Global Mobile Phones Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2021

Sales of mobile phones are set to decline in 2020 as a whole on account of consumer electronics stores being forced to closed and sales being limited to “essential” products during national lockdown, in order to curb the spread of COVID-19. However, given the necessity of smartphones in South Africans’ daily lives, sales of smartphones are likely to decrease by only a small amount in 2020. With unemployment rising quickly and disposable income shrinking because of the pandemic, consumers continu…
Euromonitor International’s Mobile Phones in South Africa report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the in-home, portable and in-car consumer electronics products markets at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market- be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Feature Phones, Smartphones.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Table of Contents
KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
Cash-strapped consumers buying cheaper smartphones following sales ban
Higher-end models struggling the most, while Huawei begins to win back customers
E-commerce accelerates as virus threat fosters online dependency
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Quick bounceback predicted – with smartphone “must-have” status enhanced
Lower-priced smartphones to shape demand further
Popularity of e-commerce propelled by lingering COVID-19 threat
CATEGORY DATA
Table 1 Sales of Mobile Phones by Category: Volume 2015-2020
Table 2 Sales of Mobile Phones by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 3 Sales of Mobile Phones by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020
Table 4 Sales of Mobile Phones by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 5 Sales of Smartphones by Screen Size: % Retail Volume 2018-2020
Table 6 NBO Company Shares of Mobile Phones: % Volume 2016-2020
