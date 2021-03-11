Global Mobile Phones Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2021

Sales of mobile phones are set to decline in 2020 as a whole on account of consumer electronics stores being forced to closed and sales being limited to “essential” products during national lockdown, in order to curb the spread of COVID-19. However, given the necessity of smartphones in South Africans’ daily lives, sales of smartphones are likely to decrease by only a small amount in 2020. With unemployment rising quickly and disposable income shrinking because of the pandemic, consumers continu…

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT : https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3390130-mobile-phones-in-south-africa

Euromonitor International’s Mobile Phones in South Africa report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the in-home, portable and in-car consumer electronics products markets at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market- be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts illustrate how the market is set to change.

ALSO READ :http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-multiplayer-online-documentation-platform-market-2021-key-players-emerging-trends-industry-share-size-growth-opportunities-regional-segmentation-and-forecast-till-2026-2021-02-11

Product coverage: Feature Phones, Smartphones.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Mobile Phones market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

ALSO READ :http://www.marketwatch.com/story/amyloid-protein-blockers–pipeline-insight-2020-2021-02-26

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

Table of Contents

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Cash-strapped consumers buying cheaper smartphones following sales ban

Higher-end models struggling the most, while Huawei begins to win back customers

E-commerce accelerates as virus threat fosters online dependency

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Quick bounceback predicted – with smartphone “must-have” status enhanced

Lower-priced smartphones to shape demand further

Popularity of e-commerce propelled by lingering COVID-19 threat

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Mobile Phones by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Mobile Phones by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 3 Sales of Mobile Phones by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 4 Sales of Mobile Phones by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 5 Sales of Smartphones by Screen Size: % Retail Volume 2018-2020

Table 6 NBO Company Shares of Mobile Phones: % Volume 2016-2020

…..continued

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105