Global Mobile Phones Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2021

Given the large-scale production of mobile phones in China, Coronavirus (COVID-19) is causing some disruption to supply chains. Furthermore, the financial consequences of the global pandemic are seeing some consumers postpone purchases of new mobile phones. Over 2020 as a whole, smartphones is projected to see positive, but slower retail volume and current value growth, compared with the other years of the review period. Meanwhile, feature phones is set to see further steep declines in sales, re…

Product coverage: Feature Phones, Smartphones.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Table of Contents

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Coronavirus (COVID-19) slows growth in mobile phones as consumers try to economise and distribution is affected

Wider uses of smartphones see strong shift to larger screen devices for comfort and quality viewing needs

Local brands lose ground to more premium international brands and newer value for money Chinese rivals

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Demand for premium models set to return to the fore, although many consumers will require special offers on higher-end devices

The launch of 5G is expected to create fertile ground for product innovation as consumers embrace improved user experiences and connectivity

More features and functions and refurbished models offer growth avenues for local players and retailers

