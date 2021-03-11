NRT Smoking Cessation Aids in Canada By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2020-2026

Demand for NRT smoking aids is being fundamentally affected as the media and health authorities warn Canadians that research has identified smoking as increasing the risk of adverse COVID-19 outcomes. Even as regions reopen their economies with increased safety measures, a significant number of Canadians remain fearful over COVID-19. For example, surveys show that over half of Canadians plan to avoid visiting restaurants even as economies reopen. This heightened concern over COVID-19 is expected…

Product coverage: NRT Gum, NRT Inhalators, NRT Lozenges, NRT Patches, Other NRT.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Table of Contents

NRT Smoking Cessation Aids in Canada

November 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Fears over COVID-19 encourage many Canadians to quit smoking

Demand limited by continuing decline in number of smokers

Extensive portfolio keeps McNeil in pole position

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Growth potential dependent on impact of government legislation

Sales continue to be limited by increasing competition from e-vapers

Leading brands offer online support for smokers seeking to quit

CATEGORY INDICATORS

Table 1 Number of Smokers by Gender 2015-2020

CATEGORY DATA

….continued

