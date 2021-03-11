Global Mobile Phones Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2021

Overall value and volume growth are falling in 2020, though volume sales have been declining throughout the review period. Volume sales have fallen from 2019’s -5% drop to -12% in 2020. Current value sales have dropped from -1% to -11%, having enjoyed steady though low growth during the review period up until 2019. Feature phones are on their way out, declining dramatically in volume and value terms and smart phones follow same pattern as the category overall, with volume declines during review…

Euromonitor International's Mobile Phones in Portugal report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the in-home, portable and in-car consumer electronics products markets at a national level.

Product coverage: Feature Phones, Smartphones.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

Table of Contents

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Growth continues to fall as consumers delay replacement purchases

Paid TV supports high penetration in Portugal

Samsung maintains its lead despite challenges from Huawei

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Saturation will constrain future volume growth

Huawei will be excluded from 5G core networks, while Xiaomi’s budget-friendly offer will win the brand more share

LG announces plans to revive activity in smartphones over the forecast period

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Mobile Phones by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Mobile Phones by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 3 Sales of Mobile Phones by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 4 Sales of Mobile Phones by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 5 Sales of Smartphones by Screen Size: % Retail Volume 2018-2020

Table 6 NBO Company Shares of Mobile Phones: % Volume 2016-2020

Table 7 LBN Brand Shares of Mobile Phones: % Volume 2017-2020

Table 8 Distribution of Mobile Phones by Channel: % Volume 2015-2020

Table 9 Forecast Sales of Mobile Phones by Category: Volume 2020-2025

…..continued

