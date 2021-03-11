Cough, Cold and Allergy (Hay Fever) Remedies in Canada By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2020-2026

Demand for cough, cold and allergy (hay fever) remedies increased dramatically in March and April 2020 as a result of stockpiling in response to concerns over COVID-19 and the cold/flu season. The extent of the rise in demand is highlighted by the fact that Benylin alerted consumers of shortages via its website, with the brand taking measures to maximise availability. Similarly, Quebec-based drug store chain Jean Coutu alerted e-commerce customers to expect order delays from warehouse processing…

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT : https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3797392-cough-cold-and-allergy-hay-fever-remedies-in-canada

Euromonitor International’s Cough, Cold and Allergy (Hay Fever) Remedies in Canada report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-customer-experience-management-market-size-share-value-and-competitive-landscape-from-2020-2029-2021-03-02

Product coverage: Antihistamines/Allergy Remedies (Systemic), Combination Products – Cough, Cold and Allergy (Hay Fever) Remedies, Cough Remedies, Decongestants, Medicated Confectionery, Paediatric Cough, Cold and Allergy Remedies, Pharyngeal Preparations.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-baghouse-filters-industry-market-by-type-by-application-by-segmentation-by-region-and-by-country-2021-03-03

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Cough, Cold and Allergy (Hay Fever) Remedies market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-electronic-insect-killers-market-insights-overview-analysis-and-forecast-2021-2026-2021-03-02-22175161

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-cardiac-output-monitoring-devices-market-overview-size-share-and-trends-2021-2021-03-04

Table of Contents

Cough, Cold and Allergy (Hay Fever) Remedies in Canada

Euromonitor International

November 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Interest in preventive care fuelled by consumer concerns over COVID-19

Rising demand for more convenient combination products and nasal sprays

Strong brand reputation and marketing key to success of global brands

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Store-based channels to continue leading distribution

Demand continues to peak during traditional cold/flu season

Rising incidence of allergies set to support growth over coming years

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Cough, Cold and Allergy (Hay Fever) Remedies by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Cough, Cold and Allergy (Hay Fever) Remedies by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 3 NBO Company Shares of Cough, Cold and Allergy (Hay Fever) Remedies: % Value 2016-2020

Table 4 LBN Brand Shares of Cough, Cold and Allergy (Hay Fever) Remedies: % Value 2017-2020

Table 5 Forecast Sales of Cough, Cold and Allergy (Hay Fever) Remedies by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 6 Forecast Sales of Cough, Cold and Allergy (Hay Fever) Remedies by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

….continued

Contact Details

[email protected]



+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105