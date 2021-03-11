Herbal/Traditional Products in Bulgaria By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2020-2026

The COVID-19 pandemic accelerated the growth in sales of herbal/ traditional products. Products using herbal ingredients have a positive reputation in Bulgaria as more natural and producing fewer side effects, meaning these products are likely to be increasingly preferred by consumers in 2020. A wider number of brand owners have launched combination dietary supplements in 2020, using a mix of herbal and non-herbal ingredients to appeal to consumers seeking a more sophisticated product. These con..
GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT : https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3797391-herbal-traditional-products-in-bulgaria
Euromonitor International’s Herbal/Traditional Products in Bulgaria report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.
ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-public-safety-and-security-market-size-share-value-and-competitive-landscape-2021-2021-03-02
Product coverage: Herbal/Traditional Cough, Cold and Allergy (Hay Fever) Remedies, Herbal/Traditional Dermatologicals, Herbal/Traditional Dietary Supplements, Herbal/Traditional Digestive Remedies, Herbal/Traditional Paediatric Dietary Supplements, Herbal/Traditional Sleep Aids, Herbal/Traditional Tonics, Herbal/Traditional Topical Analgesics.
ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-quinoa-seed-market-insights-overview-analysis-and-forecast-2021-2026-2021-03-03-101755831
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Herbal/Traditional Products market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-processed-asparagus-market-insights-overview-analysis-and-forecast-2021-2026-2021-03-02
Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.
ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-retinols-market-size-share-value-and-competitive-landscape-2021–2021-03-04
Table of Contents
Herbal/Traditional Products in Bulgaria
Euromonitor International
November 2020
List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES
KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
COVID-19 boosts sales of herbal/traditional products, as consumers seek preventative measures
Fortex Nutraceuticals expands into herbal/traditional products, focusing on immune boosting ingredients
International players expand range of herbal/traditional products, with marketing key for success
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Polarisation in product positioning, with premium and economy offerings growing in popularity into forecast period
Herbal/traditional dietary supplements will drive growth in a category benefiting from prevailing consumer trends
CATEGORY DATA
Table 1 Sales of Herbal/Traditional Products by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 2 Sales of Herbal/Traditional Products by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 3 NBO Company Shares of Herbal/Traditional Products: % Value 2016-2020
Table 4 LBN Brand Shares of Herbal/Traditional Products: % Value 2017-2020
Table 5 Forecast Sales of Herbal/Traditional Products by Category: Value 2020-2025
Table 6 Forecast Sales of Herbal/Traditional Products by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
….continued
Contact Details
+44 203 500 2763
+1 62 825 80070
971 0503084105