Spinal Implants and Surgery Devices Market Demand, Scope, Share, Growth, Applications, Types and Forecasts Report 2027

The researcher assessing the Spinal Implants and Surgery Devices market dive deep to unearth intangible facts related to the key restraints, opportunities, and threats expected to shape the progress of the industry during the forecast period, 2020 – 2027. Significant evaluation of other factors such as demand and supply status, import and export, distribution channel, consumption volume, and production capability play a vital role in offering business owners, stakeholders and field marketing personnel a competitive edge over others operating in the same space. All important data are presented in self-explanatory charts, tables and graphic images that can be incorporated into any business presentation.

The global spinal implants and surgery devices market is projected to be worth USD 14.70 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The spinal implants and surgical devices market is observing high demand attributed to the rising occurrence of spinal disorders. According to the statistics released by the World Health Organization (WHO), annually across the globe, the number of individuals who experience spinal cord injury lies in the range of 250 000 and 500 000.

Such injuries are majorly due to avoidable causes, comprising falls, road accidents, or violence, and individuals experiencing the condition are highly likely to suffer from premature death than healthy individuals, and the survival rate of such patients worst in the low and middle-income economies. Further, spinal cord injury is associated with exposure to developing secondary conditions, such as urinary tract infections, pressure ulcers, muscle spasms, in death deep vein thrombosis, chronic pain, osteoporosis,, which may be incapacitating and at times result in death.

Key Highlights From The Report

In March 2019, RTI Surgical Holdings, Inc., a firm involved in surgical implant, made an announcement about the completion of the acquisition of Paradigm Spine, LLC, involved in non-fusion and motion preservation spinal implant technology.

Spine biologics are likely to grow at a significant rate in the forecast period, owing to the increasing demand for spine implants. These are deployed to accomplish arthrodesis during the treatment of symptomatic deformity/instability treatment.

Spine fusion finds widespread usage in the treatment of spine tumors, trauma, and degenerative disorders.

The key advantage of motion preservation spine surgery is in offering patients with major structural spinal issues a better substitute to spinal fusion that is a time-consuming procedure.

North America, led by the US, dominated the market in 2019. The spinal implants and surgery devices market dominance of North America is due to the rapid technological advancement and adoption in healthcare, growing geriatric population, and improved reimbursement policies to incentivize intricate fusion surgery in spinal implants.

Key participants include Stryker Corporation, RTI Surgical Inc., Nuvasive Inc., Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc., Boston Scientific, Depuy Synthes, B. Braun Melsungen, Abbott Laboratories, Orthofix International NV, and Medtronic PLC, among others.

