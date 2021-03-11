Water Treatment Biocides Market High Demand, Future Scope, Recent Trends, Applications, Types, Products, Industry Analysis and Forecast Report 2027

The researcher assessing the Water Treatment Biocides market dive deep to unearth intangible facts related to the key restraints, opportunities, and threats expected to shape the progress of the industry during the forecast period, 2020 – 2027. Significant evaluation of other factors such as demand and supply status, import and export, distribution channel, consumption volume, and production capability play a vital role in offering business owners, stakeholders and field marketing personnel a competitive edge over others operating in the same space. All important data are presented in self-explanatory charts, tables and graphic images that can be incorporated into any business presentation.

The global water treatment biocides market would reach value of USD 5.74 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. This growth of the market can be attributed to increasing utilization of biocides for treatment of water to control microbial growth. The rising need to increase effectiveness of water treatment plants has driven the use of biocides for water treatment. Increasing hygiene requirements for public facilities such as swimming pools have increased the adoption of biocides for water treatment. Growing awareness regarding health and hygiene are the key factors driving the demand for water treatment biocides. Moreover, rising requirement for clean and safe drinking water led by scarcity of freshwater resources is boosting the implementation of biocides for treating the water.

Key Highlights of Report

In February 2020, Veolia Water Technologies UK acquired Biochemica Water Ltd, a water and wastewater treatment specialist. The acquisition would help Veolia become one of the leading end-to-end suppliers of water and wastewater treatment solutions to the industrial and municipal sectors in the U.K.

The oil & gas segment held the largest market share of 29.0% in 2019. Companies in the oil & gas industry increasingly use water treatment biocides in order to meet the rising global energy demand, which is driving the segment.

The non-oxidizing segment is anticipated to expand at the most rapid CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period. The increasing utilization of glutaraldehyde and quaternary ammonium compounds for water treatment among various industries, such as pulp & paper, oil & gas, and power plants, is driving the segment.

North America accounted for the largest share of the global water treatment biocides market in 2019. Increasing demand for clean and safe drinking water led by scarcity of freshwater resources has driven the market in the region.

Key market participants include Veolia, Ecolab, DuPont, SUEZ, Sigura, Solenis, Kemira, BWA WATER ADDITIVES, Albemarle Corporation, and Nouryon

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

Oil & Gas

Mining

Municipal Water Treatment

Pulp & Paper

Swimming Pools

Power Plants

Others

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

Non-oxidizing Biocides

Oxidizing Biocides

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

