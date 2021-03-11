Prefilled Syringes Market Research Report Analysis 2020 – 2027

The growth of this market can be attributed to the rising prevalence of chronic diseases, such as Rheumatoid Arthritis, diabetes, and other autoimmune diseases. Increasing demand for biological drugs is expected to drive the growth of the market over the forecast period. The growing adoption of convenient self-injection devices is anticipated to fuel the demand for the prefilled syringes. Increasing investments in the research and development for the launch of new innovative prefilled syringe technologies is expected to fuel the industry’s growth over the forecast period. Besides, the emergence of technologically advanced pen injectors and auto-injectors has augmented the industry’s growth. The global Prefilled Syringes Market will be worth USD 9.11 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research.

The subject matter experts conducting the study offer a deep understanding of how prominent leaders have managed to navigate the potential buyers and competitive dynamics influencing their brand positioning in the industry The Prefilled Syringes market analysis provides everything a business owner needs in order to succeed.

You Can Download Free Sample PDF Copy of Prefilled Syringes Market at https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/211

Key Highlights From The Report

In October 2019, Becton, Dickinson and Company launched a two-step-disposable auto-injector named BD Intevia ™ 1 ml. The device can combine prefilled syringe and auto-injector into one integrated system.

Disposable prefilled syringes held the largest market share of 59.5% in 2019 as home care settings and hospitals increasingly use them.

The Plastic segment is forecasted to grow with the fastest CAGR of 9.0% over the forecast period due to the increasing investments in the R & D of the plastic syringes by the manufacturers.

The Diabetes segment accounted for the largest market share in 2019 due to the increasing adoption of self-injection devices among diabetic patients.

Hospitals accounted for the largest market share in 2019 due to the increasing utilization of the prefilled syringes in emergency treatments by healthcare providers.

Europe dominated the market for Prefilled syringes in 2019 due to the presence of the key market players in the region and the increasing adoption of the technologically advanced injectable drug delivery devices.

The Asia Pacific region is expected to be the fastest-growing region over the forecast period due to the rising prevalence of chronic diseases and the growing geriatric population.

Key participants include SCOTT AG, Becton, Dickinson and Company, GERRESHEIMER AG, Medtronic PLC, WEST PHARMACEUTICAL SERVICES, INC., SHANDONG WEIGAO GROUP, Unilife Corporation, CATALENT, INC., Stevanato Group, and NIPRO CORPORATION, among others.

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Reusable

Disposable

Material Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Plastic

Glass

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Diabetes

Rheumatoid Arthritis

Anaphylaxis

Cancer

Others

Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Ambulatory Surgery Centers

Hospitals

Mail Order Pharmacies

Biotechnology & Pharmaceutical Companies

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Read [email protected] https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/prefilled-syringes-market

Table of Content

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Prefilled Syringes Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

Chapter 5. Prefilled Syringes Market By Product Type Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Million)

Chapter 6. Prefilled Syringes Market By Distribution Channel Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Million)

Chapter 7. Prefilled Syringes Market By Industry Vertical Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Million)

Chapter 8. Prefilled Syringes Market Regional Outlook

Continued…