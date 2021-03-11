Global Mobile Phones Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2021

From the middle of the review period onwards, Egypt had seen increasing demand for smartphones, driven by lower penetration rates compared to Western countries, and increasing competition in the telecom industry which yielded highly affordable data packages, making mobile internet available to the masses. Many consumers used to purchase their smartphones from other countries such as the United Arab Emirates, but this scenario has changed following inflation and the floating of the Egyptian pound…

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Some slowdown in demand for mobile phones during lockdown due to prioritising of spending but smartphones remain important devices for many Egyptians, particularly driving increasing access to the internet

Oppo gains leadership of mobile phones in 2020 due to increasing demand for more affordable options, a factor which also drives success of Xiaomi

E-commerce makes strong gains in distribution during lockdown as consumers head online to find competitive deals

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

5% development fee applied to mobile phones in 2020 could result in further slowdown in demand for the year

Chinese brands likely to continue to benefit from price sensitivity by offering competitive pricing

Telecom Egypt and Vodafone Egypt apply for new frequencies as the country looks ahead to 5G

CATEGORY DATA

