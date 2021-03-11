Global New Age of Tequila Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2021

summary

Tequila is the fastest-growing of the major spirits categories, thanks to booming demand from its two key markets of Mexico and the US. The core of the category remains in the value brands that are still driving volume growth, but the attention is increasingly falling on the surging premium segment. The major spirits companies have moved aggressively into tequila in recent years, a clear signal of the potential that they see in this category not only in its core markets, but globally.

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT : https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/4689647-time-to-throw-away-the-lime-the-new-age-of-tequila

Euromonitor International’s Time to Throw Away the Lime? The New Age of Tequila global briefing offers an insight into to the size and shape of the Alcoholic Drinks market in both the off-trade and the on-trade, it highlights buzz topics, emerging geographies, categories and trends as well as pressing industry issues and white spaces. It identifies the leading companies and brands by total volume, offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, packaging innovations, economic/lifestyle influences, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts illustrate how the market is set to change and criteria for success.

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-speech-and-voice-recognition-technology-market-projection-by-regional-analysis-demand-growth-technology-application-forecast-to-2026-2021-02-01

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/nano-metrology-market-estimation-2021-2027-applications-size-share-price-trends-top-companies-and-more-2021-02-03

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Alcoholic Drinks market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/anti-pollution-mask-market-2021-global-industry-sales-supply-demand-consumption-analysis-and-forecasts-to-2026-2021-02-08

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-crude-tall-oil-market-2021-segmentation-demand-growth-trend-opportunity-and-forecast-to-2026-2021-02-16

Table of Contents

Time to Throw Away the Lime? The New Age of Tequila

Euromonitor International

11/27/2019 12:00:00 AMThe new age of tequila

….Continued

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105