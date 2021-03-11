Global Electric Globe Valve Market Research Report 2021-2027 | Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Electric Globe Valve Market Report provides access to the research methodology, industry analysis, value chain analysis and market analysis by product, application & geography for the Electric Globe Valve industry worldwide. The market size in terms of revenue (USD MN) is calculated and provided for the study period along with the dynamics of the market such as the drivers and the restraints for the forecasted period from 2021 to 2027.
The comprehensive value chain analysis of the market will assist in attaining better product differentiation, along with detailed understanding of the core competency of each activity involved. The market attractiveness analysis provided in the report aptly measures the potential value of the market providing business strategists with the latest growth opportunities.
The report classifies the market into different segments. These segments are studied in detail incorporating the market estimates and forecasts at regional and country level. The segment analysis is useful in understanding the growth areas and probable opportunities of the market.
Final Report will cover the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.
The report also covers the complete competitive landscape of the global Electric Globe Valve market with company profiles of key players such as:
- RTK Regeltechnik Kornwestheim
- SAMSON
- Shanghai SanZhou Automation Dash
- Spartan Peripheral Devices
- Spirax Sarco
- Weir Minerals
- Clark
- BUROCCO ACHILLE
- CJS ROU
- ARI-Armaturen
- JORDAN VALVE
- PRE-VENT GmbH
The detailed description of each has been included, with information in terms of H.Q, future capacities, key mergers & acquisitions, financial overview, partnerships, collaborations, new product launches, new product developments and other latest industrial developments.
SEGMENTATIONS IN THE REPORT:
By Type
- Straight-Through Globe Valve
- Straight Flow Globe Valve
- Angle Type Globe Valve
- Plunger Valve
By Application
- Petroleum Chemical Industry
- Food Industry
- Power Generation
- Other
By Geography:
- North America (NA) – US, Canada, and Mexico
- Europe (EU) – UK, Germany, France, Italy, Russia, Spain & Rest of Europe
- Asia-Pacific (APAC) – China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia & Rest of APAC
- Latin America (LA) – Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Chile & Rest of Latin America
- Middle East and Africa (MEA) – Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, South Africa
The Global Electric Globe Valve Market has been exhibited in detail in the following chapters –
Chapter 1 Electric Globe Valve Market Preface
Chapter 2 Executive Summary
Chapter 3 Electric Globe Valve Industry Analysis
Chapter 4 Electric Globe Valve Market Value Chain Analysis
Chapter 5 Electric Globe Valve Market Analysis By Type
Chapter 6 Electric Globe Valve Market Analysis By Application
Chapter 7 Electric Globe Valve Market Analysis By Geography
Chapter 8 Competitive Landscape Of Electric Globe Valve Companies
Chapter 9 Company Profiles Of Electric Globe Valve Industry
