IoT Medical Devices Market Future Growth, Industry Analysis, Outlook, Insights, Share and Forecasts Report 2027

The market is expected to witness substantial growth due to the initiatives taken by the government to promote digital health. IoT services are used remote health monitoring and emergency notification system.The global IoT Medical Devices Market is forecasted to be worth USD 161.73 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research.
Subject matter experts conducting the study also take a closer look at the products at their development stage and in the pipeline to help business owners conclude on the business strategies that can lower their cost and promise great returns or profits. Strong emphasis on new launches, acquisition and mergers, collaboration, import and export status and supply chain management empowers the business evangelists, manufacturers and business owners build a robust strategy when it comes to making an investment.
Key Highlights From The Report
The high-tech pacemakers have several benefits, especially among those patients who intensive control and constant check of their health. These machines are not always active, but the connections are used to configure and set the parameters of the devices to monitor their activity remotely.
The wearable medical technologies growth is being propelled due to a rise in the demand of consumers to monitor their own health. These technologies enable the continuous monitor of human physical activities and their blood pressure, heart rate, and body temperature, as well as blood oxygen saturation.
NFC or near field communications ensure better communications among the healthcare staff and enable them to remain updated with real-time updates. It also allows users to communicate by touching or bringing their devices close to each other. It helps caretakers in tracking their patient’s activities.
North America is a major revenue-generating region in the IoT medical devices market. The advancement in technology and its incorporation in medical devices has fuelled its market demand, especially in remote care. IoT in medical devices has improved the quality of care in hospitals.
Key participants include GE Healthcare, Medtronic, Abbott Laboratories, Siemens, Johnson & Johnson, Boston Scientific, Philips Healthcare, Honeywell Life Care Solutions, Omron, and Biotronik, among others.
Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Vital Signs Monitoring Devices
Blood Pressure Monitors
Blood Glucose Monitors
ECG/Heart Rate Monitors
Oximeters
Multiparameter Monitors
Respiratory Devices
Fetal Monitoring Devices
Neurological Devices
Implantable Cardiac Devices
Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillators
Implantable Cardiac Monitors
Pacemakers
Hearing Devices
Anesthesia Machines
Patient Monitors
Ventilators
Imaging Systems
Infusion Pumps
Other Products
Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Wearable Medical Devices
Implantable Medical Devices
Stationary Medical Devices
Other IoT Medical Devices
Connectivity Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Bluetooth
Wi-Fi
ZigBee
Near Field Communication (NFC)
Other Connectivity Technologies
End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Hospitals & Clinics
Nursing Homes, Assisted Living Facilities, Long-term Care Centers, & Home Care Settings
Other End Users
Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)
North America
Europe
Asia Pacific
Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Table of Content
Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources
1.1. Market Definition
1.2. Research Scope
1.3. Methodology
1.4. Research Sources
1.4.1. Primary
1.4.2. Secondary
1.4.3. Paid Sources
1.5. Market Estimation Technique
Chapter 2. Executive Summary
2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027
Chapter 3. Key Insights
Chapter 4. IoT Medical Devices Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis
Chapter 5. IoT Medical Devices Market By Product Type Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Million)
Chapter 6. IoT Medical Devices Market By Distribution Channel Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Million)
Chapter 7. IoT Medical Devices Market By Industry Vertical Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Million)
Chapter 8. IoT Medical Devices Market Regional Outlook
