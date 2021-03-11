Ground Defense System Market Recent Trends, Industry Analysis, Outlook, Insights, Share and Forecasts Report 2027

The market is extensively being driven by the factors involving the increasing requirement of command making decisions while in frontier or battlefield in a timely manner from acquired information reported, gathering a common operating picture (COP) of the military operations, and transferring or exchanging them to the desired places with a superior level of encryption. The global Ground Defense System Market size was valued at USD 46.57 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to reach USD 68.28 billion by 2027 at a CAGR of 4.8%.
A conscious effort is made by the subject matter experts to analyse how some business owners succeed in maintaining a competitive edge while the others fail to do so makes the research interesting. A quick review of the realistic competitors makes the overall study a lot more interesting. Opportunities that are helping product owners’ size up their business further add value to the overall study.
Competitive Landscape
The market for Ground Defense System Market is mostly on the fragmented side, with a number of conglomerates as well as medium-sized & start-up companies, which account for a major global share of the market. The crucial players involved in the Ground Defense System Market are desegregated across the value chain. The key companies of the market are well-equipped with large production facilities and are also engaged in various research & development activities. Some of the prominent players in the market include:
The Boeing Company
BAE Systems
Lockheed Martin
Rockwell Collins
Elbit Systems
Northrop Grumman
Thales Group
Leonardo S.p.A.
Raytheon Company
General Dynamics
Application Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Logistics & Transportation
Surveillance & Reconnaissance
Cyber Security
Explosive Ordinance Disposal (EOD)
Intelligence & Data Warfare
Combat Simulation, Training & Health Monitoring
Others
End-User Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Military
Defense Intelligence
Law Enforcement
Component Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Products
Modern Weapons
Armored Fighting Vehicle
Command and Control System
Military Unmanned Ground Vehicle
Satellite
Armored and Unmanned Ground Vehicle
Soldier Equipment
Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV)
Smart Clothing
Vision and Surveillance
RFID
Communication Devices
Others
Services
Artificial Intelligence
Cyber Security
Data Transfer Protocol
Others
Technology Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Artificial Intelligence
3D Printing
Internet of Things
Wearable Devices
Others
Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)
North America
Europe
Asia Pacific
Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Table of Content
Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources
1.1. Market Definition
1.2. Research Scope
1.3. Methodology
1.4. Research Sources
1.4.1. Primary
1.4.2. Secondary
1.4.3. Paid Sources
1.5. Market Estimation Technique
Chapter 2. Executive Summary
2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027
Chapter 3. Key Insights
Chapter 4. Ground Defense System Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis
Chapter 5. Ground Defense System Market By Product Type Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Million)
Chapter 6. Ground Defense System Market By Distribution Channel Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Million)
Chapter 7. Ground Defense System Market By Industry Vertical Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Million)
Chapter 8. Ground Defense System Market Regional Outlook
Continued…