Artificial Intelligence in the Education Sector Market Recent Trends, Industry Analysis, Outlook, Insights, Share and Forecasts Report 2027

Based on the types, the Artificial Intelligence in the Education Sector market has been further classified based on geography, application and consumption capability. On the basis of the product application, the industry is bifurcated taking into consideration those in demand and are an outcome of technology advancement. Region-wise, the performance of the industry along with the prominent vendors operating in the geography also illuminates stakeholders, business owners, and field marketing, executives. The different facets of the business based on parameters including new launches, acquisition and mergers and new entrants are discussed extensively during the study. The global artificial intelligence in the education sector market is expected to reach amarket size of USD 17.83 Billion by 2027 and register a significantly high CAGR, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research.

A conscious effort is made by the subject matter experts to analyse how some business owners succeed in maintaining a competitive edge while the others fail to do so makes the research interesting. A quick review of the realistic competitors makes the overall study a lot more interesting. Opportunities that are helping product owners’ size up their business further add value to the overall study.

Key Highlights of Report

Increasing implementation of on-premises artificial intelligence solutions in universities and colleges to minimize cyber-attacks and information theft is driving revenue growth of the on-premises segment currently, which is expected to register a significantly high CAGR of 43.8% over the forecast period.

In terms of market share, the natural language processing segment is projected to contribute significantly to the global artificial intelligence market in the education sector during the forecast period, attributable to growing application of natural language processing technology to minimize the communication gap between computers and humans.

In terms of revenue, the virtual learning environment segment is projected to account for high revenue share in the global artificial intelligence in the education sector market over the forecast period due to growing use of AI to improve online learning experience in higher education.

As a result of rising implementation of AI technology in colleges and universities to streamline admission processes, the higher education segment among the end-use segments is projected to account for largest revenue share contribution to the global market over the forecast period.

Due to the high presence of international market players, such as Google LLC, Microsoft Corporation, and Amazon Web Services, Inc., in countries in North America, and higher deployment of AI-based solutions, the market in this region is expected to account for the largest revenue share as compared to that of other regional markets in the global artificial intelligence in the education sector market over the forecast period.

Key market participants include Google LLC, Microsoft Corporation, Amazon Web Services, Inc., International Business Machines Corporation, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp, Pearson PLC, Nuance Communications Inc., Blackboard Inc., Carnegie Learning, Inc., and Cognii, Inc.

In October 2020, Carnegie Learning, Inc. announced that Carnegie Learning had received a strategic growth investment from Madison Dearborn Partners, LLC. The strategic growth investment will improve the position of Carnegie Learning as a leading provider of artificial intelligence and formative assessment in the market for education technology.

Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020–2027)

Cloud-based

On-premises

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020–2027)

Natural Language Processing

Deep Learning

Machine Learning

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020–2027)

Virtual Learning Environment

Smart Content

Intelligent Tutoring Systems

Others

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020–2027)

K-12 Education

Higher Education

Corporate Learning

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

