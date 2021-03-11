Rolled Steel Motor Market Predicted to Accelerate the Growth by 2020-2030

Global Rolled Steel Motor Market: Overview

Increased acceptance of electric vehicles in all worldwide locations is foreseen to drive demand opportunities in the global rolled steel motor market throughout the assessment period 2020–2030. Rolled steel motor is gaining traction across a wide range of applications to its cooler and lighter than cast iron.

An upcoming research report by TMRR on the global rolled steel motor market provides in-depth analysis of key factors that show positive or negative impact on overall market growth. Moving forward, the study sheds light on the challenges experienced by vendors working in the market for rolled steel motor. In addition to this, various historical and present trends influencing overall market growth.

The report performs segmentation of the global rolled steel motor market based on many important parameters including power, phase, and region. Based on power, the market for rolled steel motor is classified into above 29.5 kW, 0 kW–7.5 kW, 7.5 kW–15.5 kW, and 15.5 kW–29.5 kW.

Global Rolled Steel Motor Market: Growth Dynamics

The global rolled steel motor market is predicted to gain promising expansion avenues in the years to come. This growth can be attributed to increased demand for rolled steel motors from a wide range of end-use industries including HVAC, food and beverages, mining, marine, rubber and plastics, and pulp and paper.

Rolled steel motors are extensively in electric vehicles (EVs) industry. Thus, increased acceptance of EVs by people from all worldwide locations is working in favor of the global rolled steel motor market. Major players in the market for rolled steel motor are growing focus on the development of highly efficient electrical steel motors. This scenario is expected to fuel the growth of the global rolled steel motor market in the forthcoming years.

Global Rolled Steel Motor Market: Notable Developments

The rolled steel motor market experiences existence of many regional as well as international players. This scenario is indicative of highly intense competitive landscape of the global market for rolled steel motor. To maintain leading position in this high competition scenario, players are employing diverse strategic moves including mergers and acquisitions. A case in point here is the Feb 2021 announcement by Nidec. The firm announced its plans to acquire Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Machine Tool Co., Ltd. This move by firm is expected to help in strengthening its position in the global rolled steel motor market throughout the tenure of 2020 to 2030.

The report on the global market for rolled steel motor profiles all important players. Some of the important participants working in the global rolled steel motor market are:

Rockwell Automation

ABB Ltd.

Regal Beloit

Siemens

General Electric

CG Power and Industrial Solutions Limited

Nidec Motor

Hitachi

Global Rolled Steel Motor Market: Regional Assessment

In terms of region, the global rolled steel motor market is classified into five key regions, namely, South America, North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East and Africa. Among all these regions, the market for rolled steel motor is estimated to gain promising expansion avenues in Asia Pacific. One of the key reasons supporting this growth is increased industrialization in the region.

