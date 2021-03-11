Electric Commercial Vehicle Market Size, Share, Growth, Business Scenario, Insights, Industry Analysis, Trends and Forecasts Report 2027

The current developments in the technology of electric vehicles have provided an opportunity for its growth to revolutionize the commercial transportation sector. The electric commercial vehicles are projected to approach cost-competitiveness with conventional vehicles, owing to the reduction in battery costs and increased production volumes during the forecast years. The global Electric Commercial Vehicle Market is forecasted to be worth USD 339.78 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research.

A conscious effort is made by the subject matter experts to analyse how some business owners succeed in maintaining a competitive edge while the others fail to do so makes the research interesting. A quick review of the realistic competitors makes the overall study a lot more interesting. Opportunities that are helping product owners’ size up their business further add value to the overall study.

Key Highlights From The Report

There is a growing demand for Electric Vehicle Battery systems and emission control systems due to the growing concern regarding the increasing pollution levels and the adverse effects of climate change. Hybrid systems of standard motors and Electric Vehicle Batteries are used by most hybrid vehicles.

Battery electric vehicles (BEV) store electricity onboard with high-capacity battery packs. BEVs do not release any harmful emissions caused by traditional gasoline-powered vehicles. Battery Electric Vehicles are charged by electricity from an external source.

The government is focusing on introducing an electric vehicle for public transportation. Several cities are running a fleet of electric buses to reduce the pollution level, and these vehicles also provide tremor free transportation, which improves customer satisfaction.

North America accounted for a significant market share of the Electric Commercial Vehicle Market in 2019. The market is projected to see substantial growth owing to its huge implementation in various areas verticals, especially in the North American region.

Key participants include Yutong, BYD, VDL Groep, Proterra, AB Volvo, NFI Group, Daimler AG, King Long, Ebusco B.V., and Ankai, among others.

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Electric Motor

Electric Vehicle Battery

Hydrogen Fuel Cell

Propulsion Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

BEV

PHEV

FCEV

Vehicle Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Electric Bus

Electric Truck (Medium and Heavy Duty Trucks)

Electric Pick-up Truck

Electric Van

Battery Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Lithium-iron-phosphate (LFP)

Lithium-nickel-manganese-cobalt oxide (NMC)

Others

Range Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

less than 150 Miles

150-300 Miles

Above 300 Miles

End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Last-Mile Delivery

Distribution Service

Field Service

Refuse Service

Long Haul Transportation

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Table of Content

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Electric Commercial Vehicle Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

Chapter 5. Electric Commercial Vehicle Market By Product Type Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Million)

Chapter 6. Electric Commercial Vehicle Market By Distribution Channel Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Million)

Chapter 7. Electric Commercial Vehicle Market By Industry Vertical Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Million)

Chapter 8. Electric Commercial Vehicle Market Regional Outlook

Continued…