EHealth Market Size, Share, Growth, Business Scenario, Insights, Industry Analysis, Trends and Forecasts Report 2027

The market is witnessing increased demand in the past years, owing to the surge in the prevalence of smartphones and the emergence of advanced technologies in the medical sector. Digital health has emerged as a triumphant venture, attracting several organizations and industries from outside the healthcare domain. The global eHealth market is forecasted to be worth USD 314.55 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research.

A conscious effort is made by the subject matter experts to analyse how some business owners succeed in maintaining a competitive edge while the others fail to do so makes the research interesting. A quick review of the realistic competitors makes the overall study a lot more interesting. Opportunities that are helping product owners’ size up their business further add value to the overall study.

Key Highlights From The Report

Electronic health records are real-time, patient-centric records that make use of the available information instantly and securely to authorized users. EHR contains medical histories of patients and is inclusive of a broader view of a patient’s care.

Remote monitoring services is a telemedicine service increasingly being used for constant monitoring of patient’s condition and performance of control and preventive check-ups outside medical organizations. This type of care is made possible by the application of a mobile device that measures vital signs.

Hospitals held the largest share in the eHealth market. This is due to the increasing investment in the healthcare system and the growing prevalence of chronic and infectious diseases.

The recently developed eHealth is the most effective and globally accepted technology that aids patients across the world, especially in the Asia Pacific region. Unchecked population in China and India and an increase in the geriatric population in countries such as Japan and Singapore are factors influencing the market.

Key participants include GE Healthcare, Allscripts, Cerner Corporation, Philips, IBM Corporation, Mckesson, Medtronic, Inc., Epic Systems, Cisco Systems, and Optum, among others.

Product and Services Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

eHealth Solutions

Electronic Health Records/Electronic Medical Records Solutions

Picture Archiving and Communication Systems & Vendor Neutral Archive Systems (PACS & VNAS)

Pharmacy Information Systems

Medical Apps

Laboratory Information Systems (LIS)

Personal Health Record & Patient Portals

Chronic Care Management Apps

Clinical Decision Support Systems

Telehealth Solutions

Healthcare Information Exchange (HIE)

Radiology Information Systems (RIS)

E-Prescribing Solutions

Cardiovascular Information Systems

Other Specialty Information Management Systems

eHealth Services

Remote Monitoring Services

Diagnosis & Consultation Services

Database Management Services

Treatment Services

Healthcare System Strengthening Services

End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Pharmacies

Healthcare Payers

Healthcare Consumers

Healthcare Providers

Hospitals

Home Healthcare Agencies, Nursing Homes, and Assisted Living Facilities

Ambulatory Care Centers

Others End Users

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

