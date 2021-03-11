Crop Monitoring Market Size, Share, Growth, Insights, Industry Analysis, Trends and Forecasts Report 2027

The latest industry intelligence report on the Crop Monitoring market performs a cautious examination of the current business environment and competitive landscape of the Crop Monitoring market for the forecast period, 2020 – 2027. For stakeholders, field marketing executives and product owners planning to maintain a competitive edge the market assessment report brings to light essential impression about the growth rate, share and size of the industry during the estimated period. Deep dive into an array of elements including but not limited to the value proposition, product positioning, and targeting and industry segmentation have been described through resources such as charts, tables, and info graphics. The global crop monitoring market would be worth USD 5.99 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research.

A conscious effort is made by the subject matter experts to analyse how some business owners succeed in maintaining a competitive edge while the others fail to do so makes the research interesting. A quick review of the realistic competitors makes the overall study a lot more interesting. Opportunities that are helping product owners’ size up their business further add value to the overall study.

Key Highlights of Report

In April 2019, YARA International, a global leader in crop nutrition, and IBM announced to have concluded an agreement to build a leading farming digital platform of the world, which would provide holistic digital services and instant agronomic advices.

The sensing & imagery segment held the largest market share of 49.3% in 2019. Farmers are using crop and soil sensors, farm mapping, and aerial drones in order to increase crop yield and enhance crop quality, which is expected to drive the segment during the forecast period.

The hardware segment is anticipated to expand at the most rapid CAGR of 15.6% during the forecast period. The rising need to obtain real-time data on fields and crops to evaluate and analyze the data for growth in farming operations has increased the utilization of sensing and monitoring devices, which has driven the segment.

The crop scouting & monitoring segment accounted for the largest market share in 2019. Rising need to detect pests and diseases as early as possible and implement a safe and effective treatment has driven the segment.

The Asia Pacific region is expected to be the most rapidly expanding market for crop monitoring during the forecast period. Growing global population, coupled with the increasing demand for food in developing economies, is driving the market for crop monitoring in the region.

Key market participants include Yara International, Topcon Corporation, The Climate Corporation (a subsidiary of Bayer), Precision Hawk, Trimble, Deere & Company, Raven Industries, AGCO Corporation, AgJunction, and Lindsay Corporation.

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

Variable Rate Technology

Sensing & Imagery

Automation & Robotics

Offering Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

Software

Hardware

Services

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

Soil Monitoring

Variable Rate Application

Field Mapping

Yield Mapping & Monitoring

Crop Scouting & Monitoring

Weather Tracking & Forecasting

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Table of Content

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Crop Monitoring Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

Chapter 5. Crop Monitoring Market By Product Type Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Million)

Chapter 6. Crop Monitoring Market By Distribution Channel Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Million)

Chapter 7. Crop Monitoring Market By Industry Vertical Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Million)

Chapter 8. Crop Monitoring Market Regional Outlook

Continued…