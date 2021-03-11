Dewatering Equipment Market Business Scenario, Share, Growth, Insights, Industry Analysis, Trends and Forecasts Report 2027

A conscious effort is made by the subject matter experts to analyse how some business owners succeed in maintaining a competitive edge while the others fail to do so makes the research interesting. A quick review of the realistic competitors makes the overall study a lot more interesting. Opportunities that are helping product owners’ size up their business further add value to the overall study.
The global dewatering equipment market is projected to be valued at USD 5,786.1 Million by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. Dewatering equipment are witnessing high demand, due to strict legislative policies for wastewater disposal and treatment. Over the last decade, there had been rapid urbanization at a large scale throughout the world. Dewatering is considered as the most appropriate method to cater to the demand for residential wastewater treatment and recovery in urban areas. Challenges associated with urbanization such as deteriorating water quality, increasing water stress, and insufficient sanitation can be overcome by using dewatering equipment to decrease the amount of sludge in wastewater treatment plants. Communities as well as industrial plants can reuse the treated water free of harmful chemicals and contaminants.
Key Highlights of Report
In August 2019, MSE Hiller made an announcement about the introduction of two new mobile sludge dewatering equipment, which are capable of providing dewatering at the maximum capacity of 90 cubic meters per hour
Sludge dewatering is used to reduce the volume of waste and achieve effective disposal. Sludge dewatering carried out by using dewatering equipment substantially decreases the volume and weight of sludge before disposal.
A dewatering box fitted with a steel hardtop provides a total watertight storage alternative that assures no liquid is lost by spillage/evaporation. This kind of dewatering equipment is extensively used in the pipeline industry for the transportation of sludge comprising chemical contaminants.
The belt press technology is widely used when filter cake with a high moisture level is acceptable. This technology normally produces solids within the range from 18.0% to 25.0% by weight. Also, belt presses are considered productive on high-volume waste streams, due to their continual operation, when low-quality filter cake in large volumes is acceptable.
Europe constituted the largest share of the global dewatering equipment market in 2019, due to strict wastewater disposal standards and economic growth in the region. Surging demand to increase operational effectiveness and to reduce waste among industries in the region is driving the market in Europe.
Key market participants include HUBER SE, Suez, Evoqua Water Technologies LLC, Mitsubishi Kakoki Kaisha Ltd., ANDRITZ AG, GEA Group, Alfa Laval AB, Gruppo Pieralisi, Veolia Environnement SA, and Hitachi Zosen Corporation
Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)
Sludge Dewatering Equipment
Plastic Dewatering Equipment
Paper Dewatering Equipment
Others
Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)
Belt Presses
Centrifuges
Drying Beds
Filter Presses
Vacuum Filters
Sludge Lagoons
Others
Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)
Industrial
Refineries
Mining
Chemical
Petroleum
Pharmaceutical
Food & Beverage
Textile
Others
Municipal
Commercial
Residential
Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)
North America
Europe
Asia Pacific
Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Table of Content
Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources
1.1. Market Definition
1.2. Research Scope
1.3. Methodology
1.4. Research Sources
1.4.1. Primary
1.4.2. Secondary
1.4.3. Paid Sources
1.5. Market Estimation Technique
Chapter 2. Executive Summary
2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027
Chapter 3. Key Insights
Chapter 4. Dewatering Equipment Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis
Chapter 5. Dewatering Equipment Market By Product Type Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Million)
Chapter 6. Dewatering Equipment Market By Distribution Channel Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Million)
Chapter 7. Dewatering Equipment Market By Industry Vertical Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Million)
Chapter 8. Dewatering Equipment Market Regional Outlook
