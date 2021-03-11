Optical Coating Equipment Market Detailed Analysis and Forecast 2020-2030

Optical Coating Equipment Market: Overview

The strides in the optical coating equipment market has been oftentimes preceded by improvement in the chemistries of coatings. These coatings are applied on range of surfaces, notably including glass, IR materials, plastics, and metals. The advent of new chemistries in the coating industry has fueled new advances in the market, propelled by advances in fabrication technologies. Prominent applications contributing growth in the optical coating equipment market are medical, solar, electronics, telecommunications, and automotive. Medical and defense have emerged as high revenue-generating end-use industries for equipment systems manufacturers. These industries need coatings that can be applied keeping in mind multiple parameters such as rate of application and curing, and accuracy. Thus, this has expanded the horizon for innovation for equipment makers.

Automotive and consumer electronics over the past few years have made rapid use of coating equipment, especially in Asia Pacific. In relation to this, players in the optical coating equipment market are keen on unveiling cost-effective devices and low-maintenance systems. Technology-driven landscape shapes the competitive dynamics in the optical coating equipment market. The market research and business intelligence study presents a granular, data-based assessment of key growth dynamics, opportunities in various product segments, and emerging avenues in some of the key regions of the world.

Optical Coating Equipment Market: Key Trends and Growth Dynamics

The need of precise and cost-effective coating technology is a key trend in the optical coating equipment market. Plasma sputtering technology is thus gaining preference over evaporative technology. There has been a substantial rise in demand for both technologies in key application areas. Prominently, the adoption potential of the former is high in defense, military, and medical industries.

Rise in demand for optical coatings has been gaining momentum due to the spurt in sales in consumer electronics and passenger and non-passenger vehicles in developing regions. Further, there is need for anti-reflective and filter-enabled coatings for various automotives, thereby boosting the prospect in the optical coating equipment market. In addition, proliferation of consumer electronics that need optical coating is a key trend in the market.

Over the years, the optical coating equipment market has witnessed the growing technological advancements in atomic layer disposition and ion beam sputtering. Ongoing studies to test the commercial scope of new coating technologies will likely expand the revenue potential in the optical coating equipment market.

Optical Coating Equipment Market: Competitive Assessment

Manufacturers are keen on unveiling optical coating equipment that improved the coating characteristic for end users in renewable energy sector, such as coating for solar and wind power devices. They are tapping into the high potential from medical industry, where optical coating is required for high-end devices. Mergers and collaborations are key strategic moves adopted by top players to consolidate their positions in the optical coating equipment market Some of the entrenched industry participants in the optical coating equipment market are VON ARDENNE GmbH, Dynavac, Solayer GmbH, Optorun Co., Ltd., and Evatec AG.

Optical Coating Equipment Market: Regional Assessment

On the regional front, Asia Pacific has been presenting steady revenues in recent years. North America has been a hotbed of opportunities to vendors and manufacturers in the global optical coating equipment market. Adoption of cutting-edge manufacturing technologies by companies in the region has cemented its revenue potential over the years. The regional market has also been characterized by high appetite for commercialization of state-of-the art coating technologies and equipment for applying them for various end-use industries.

