Global Paediatric Consumer Health in Turkey Market Research Report 2020Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact forecast year

Many products under this category have been recommended as a preventative measure against COVID-19, especially those in the largest category of paediatric vitamins and dietary supplements, which is posting the most dynamic growth rate in 2020. Therefore, since Q1, demand for most of paediatric consumer health has accelerated due to the pandemic’s arrival in Turkey. Parents are not thinking twice about spending much more money on these products in order to protect their children’s health and well…

Sample Report: https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/6117645-paediatric-consumer-health-in-turkey

Euromonitor International’s Paediatric Consumer Health in Turkey report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Also Read: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/devops-outsourcing-service-market-2021-share-growth-trend-industry-analysis-and-forecast-to-2026-2021-02-01

Product coverage: Nappy (Diaper) Rash Treatments, Paediatric Analgesics, Paediatric Cough, Cold and Allergy Remedies, Paediatric Dermatologicals, Paediatric Digestive Remedies, Paediatric Vitamins and Dietary Supplements.

Also Read: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/occupant-classification-system-ocs-market-2021-share-growth-trend-industry-analysis-and-forecast-to-2026-2021-02-04

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Also Read: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/edge-analytics-market-2021-key-players-global-trend-industry-size-share-price-and-opportunities-forecast-to-2026-2021-02-08

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Paediatric Consumer Health market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Also Read: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-pharmaceutical-granulation-machine-market-size-study-by-type-application-and-regional-forecasts-2021-2027-2021-02-10

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES:

Paediatric Consumer Health in Turkey

Euromonitor International

November 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Parents look to keep children safe from COVID-19 with vitamins and dietary supplements

Natural remedies play key role

Category is active in NPD, with immune system at the forefront

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Drive towards prevention accelerated by pandemic

Online shopping for paediatric consumer health now more mainstream

Competing on price may yield results during downturn

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Paediatric Consumer Health by Category: Value 2015-2020

….….continued

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105