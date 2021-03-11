Global Dietary Supplements in Turkey Market Research Report 2020Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact forecast year

As with vitamins, many kinds of dietary supplements are recommended as preventative health measures against COVID-19. Sales of fish oils/omega fatty acids are accelerating the most as a result, with such supplements believed to reduce inflammatory response to the virus, in addition to helping build up immunity from disease as they usually contain vitamins A and D. Meanwhile, zinc is needed for immune cell development and communication and plays an important role in inflammatory response as well.

Sample Report: https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/6117644-dietary-supplements-in-turkey

Euromonitor International’s Dietary Supplements in Turkey report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Also Read: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-automotive-interior-materials-industry-analysis-2021-market-growth-trends-opportunities-forecast-to-2026-2021-02-01

Product coverage: Combination Dietary Supplements, Herbal/Traditional Dietary Supplements, Non-Herbal/Traditional Dietary Supplements.

Also Read: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/cross-linked-starch-market-2021-share-growth-trend-industry-analysis-and-forecast-to-2026-2021-02-04

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Also Read: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/carbon-fiber-market-by-type-component-end-user-application-and-region-global-forecast-to-2027-2021-02-08

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Dietary Supplements market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Also Read: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/beauty-devices-market-2021-global-trends-market-share-industry-size-growth-opportunities-and-market-forecast-to-2027-2021-02-10

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES:

Dietary Supplements in Turkey

Euromonitor International

November 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Turks focus on building up their immunity to COVID-19

Consumers invest in joint and skin health through collagen supplements

Solgar maintains commanding lead in sales

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Dietary supplements to normalise from 2021, though immunity-supporting products will remain much sought-after

More public health messages to benefit sales of dietary supplements

Paediatric products to continue making gains

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Dietary Supplements by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Dietary Supplements by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 3 Sales of Dietary Supplements by Positioning: % Value 2015-2020

Table 4 NBO Company Shares of Dietary Supplements: % Value 2016-2020

….….continued

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105