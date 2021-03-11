Global Dietary Supplements in Turkey Market Research Report 2020Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact forecast year

As with vitamins, many kinds of dietary supplements are recommended as preventative health measures against COVID-19. Sales of fish oils/omega fatty acids are accelerating the most as a result, with such supplements believed to reduce inflammatory response to the virus, in addition to helping build up immunity from disease as they usually contain vitamins A and D. Meanwhile, zinc is needed for immune cell development and communication and plays an important role in inflammatory response as well.
Euromonitor International's Dietary Supplements in Turkey report
Product coverage: Combination Dietary Supplements, Herbal/Traditional Dietary Supplements, Non-Herbal/Traditional Dietary Supplements.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Dietary Supplements in Turkey
Euromonitor International
November 2020
KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
Turks focus on building up their immunity to COVID-19
Consumers invest in joint and skin health through collagen supplements
Solgar maintains commanding lead in sales
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Dietary supplements to normalise from 2021, though immunity-supporting products will remain much sought-after
More public health messages to benefit sales of dietary supplements
Paediatric products to continue making gains
