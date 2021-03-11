Liquid Biopsy Market Analysis, Key Company Profiles, Types, Applications and Forecast To 2027

Request Download Sample

The recent report on “Liquid Biopsy Market Report 2021 by Key Players, Types, Applications, Countries, Market Size, Forecast to 2027” offered by Credible Markets, comprises a comprehensive investigation into the geographical landscape, industry size along with the revenue estimation of the business. Additionally, the report also highlights the challenges impeding market growth and expansion strategies employed by leading companies in the “Liquid Biopsy Market”.

An exhaustive competition analysis that covers insightful data on industry leaders is intended to help potential market entrants and existing players in competition with the right direction to arrive at their decisions. Market structure analysis discusses in detail Liquid Biopsy companies with their profiles, revenue shares in the market, comprehensive portfolio of their offerings, networking and distribution strategies, regional market footprints, and much more.

Key players in the global Liquid Biopsy market covered in Chapter 13:

Biocept, Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc

Trovagene, Inc

MDxHealth

QIAGEN NV

ANGLE plc

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc

Clearbridge BioMedics Pte Ltd

RainDance Technologies (Acquired by Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.)

Menarini-Silicon Biosystems

Foundation Medicine, Inc

Personal Genome Diagnostics

Guardant Health, Inc.

Roche Diagnostics (A Subsidiary of F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG)

Cynvenio Biosystems, Inc.

Exosome Diagnostics, Inc

Myriad Genetics, Inc

Genomic Health

GRAIL

Pathway Genomics

In Chapter 6, on the basis of types, the Liquid Biopsy market from 2015 to 2025 is primarily split into:

Circulating Tumor Cells (CTCs)

Circulating Tumor DNA (ctDNA)

Cell-Free DNA (cfDNA)

Extracellular Vesicles (EVs)

Other

In Chapter 7, on the basis of applications, the Liquid Biopsy market from 2015 to 2025 covers:

Kits and Consumables

Instruments

Services

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate of the following regions:

North America (United States, Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Others)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Others)

The Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Others)

South America (Brazil, Others)

Some Points from Table of Content

2020-2025 Liquid Biopsy Market Report – Production and Consumption Professional Analysis (Impact of COVID-19)

Chapter 1 Liquid Biopsy Market – Research Scope

Chapter 2 Liquid Biopsy Market – Research Methodology

Chapter 3 Liquid Biopsy Market Forces

Chapter 4 Liquid Biopsy Market – By Geography

Chapter 5 Liquid Biopsy Market – By Trade Statistics

Chapter 6 Liquid Biopsy Market – By Type

Chapter 7 Liquid Biopsy Market – By Application

Chapter 8 North America Liquid Biopsy Market

Chapter 9 Europe Liquid Biopsy Market Analysis

Chapter 10 Asia-Pacific Liquid Biopsy Market Analysis

Chapter 11 the Middle East and Africa Liquid Biopsy Market Analysis

Chapter 12 South America Liquid Biopsy Market Analysis

Chapter 13 Company Profiles

Chapter 14 Market Forecast – By Regions

Chapter 15 Market Forecast – By Type and Applications

