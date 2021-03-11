Global Sweet Biscuits, Snack Bars and Fruit Snacks in Kazakhstan Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020-2026

In Kazakhstan, there is a continual shift from unpackaged sweet biscuits to packaged varieties. This migration is occurring because of growing hygiene standards among local consumers and the active promotion and advertising of packaged brands on TV, the internet and billboards. Moreover, a ban on unpackaged biscuits enforced during the COVID-19 pandemic is likely to have accelerated this trend, as all manufacturers offering these products shifted to a packaged format in March 2020. Significant v…

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT :https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/1201506-sweet-biscuits-snack-bars-and-fruit-snacks-in-kazakhstan

Euromonitor International’s Sweet Biscuits, Snack Bars and Fruit Snacks in Kazakhstan report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

ALSO READ:http://www.marketwatch.com/story/wafer-grinder-market-2021-global-trends-top-players-demand-share-segmentation-and-forecast-to-2026-2021-02-19

Product coverage: Fruit Snacks, Snack Bars, Sweet Biscuits.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Sweet Biscuits, Snack Bars and Fruit Snacks market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

ALSO READ:http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-chromatography-resin-market-size-study-by-type-natural-synthetic-inorganic-media-technique-ion-exchange-affinity-hydrophobic-interaction-size-exclusion-multimodal-application-pharma-biotechnology-food-beverage-water-and-environmental-analysis-others-and-regional-forecasts-2020-2027-2021-02-26

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Packaged sweet biscuits boosted by hygiene standards and active product promotion

KDV leads with popular and affordable Yashinko brand, while Mondelez strikes a balance between indulgence and health

Wafers sees good growth thanks to strong traditions and diverse portfolios, while snack bars plays catch-up

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Small local players can capitalise on popularity of larger pack sizes and better distribution in traditional retail outlets

Russian brands perform well as Kazakhstanis view them as domestic products

Single-portion sweet biscuits will increase in popularity as busy consumers eat on the go

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Sweet Biscuits, Snack Bars and Fruit Snacks by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Sweet Biscuits, Snack Bars and Fruit Snacks by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 3 Sales of Sweet Biscuits, Snack Bars and Fruit Snacks by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 4 Sales of Sweet Biscuits, Snack Bars and Fruit Snacks by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 5 NBO Company Shares of Sweet Biscuits, Snack Bars and Fruit Snacks: % Value 2016-2020

Table 6 LBN Brand Shares of Sweet Biscuits, Snack Bars and Fruit Snacks: % Value 2017-2020

…continued

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105