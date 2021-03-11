Global Sugar Confectionery in the US Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020-2026

Sugar confectionery was one of the stronger performers within snacks in Q2 2020, with consumption occasions shifting from on-the-go to at-home, as Americans were forced to remain at home for longer periods of time during lockdown. Although convenience was previously a major trend within sugar confectionery driving demand for on-the-go smaller packaging sizes, with reduced mobility due to the pandemic, the category was perceived to offer more of an at-home indulgence, with consumers taking comfor…

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT :https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/1201503-sugar-confectionery-in-the-us

Euromonitor International’s Sugar Confectionery in USA report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

ALSO READ:http://www.marketwatch.com/story/marine-gps-equipment-market-2021-global-trends-top-players-demand-share-segmentation-and-forecast-to-2026-2021-02-19

Product coverage: Boiled Sweets, Liquorice, Lollipops, Medicated Confectionery, Mints, Other Sugar Confectionery, Pastilles, Gums, Jellies and Chews, Toffees, Caramels and Nougat.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Sugar Confectionery market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

ALSO READ:http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-hospital-asset-management-market-size-study-by-product-radiofrequency-identification-rfid-devices-real-time-location-systems-rtls-and-ultrasound-infrared-tags-by-application-hospital-asset-management-and-pharmaceutical-asset-management-and-regional-forecasts-2020-2027-2021-02-26

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Sugar confectionery benefits from home seclusion trend, while mints suffers due to lack of impulse purchases and on-the-go consumption occasions

Brands of pastilles, gums, jellies and chews record notable performances in Q2

Channels that traditionally benefit from impulse sales experience declines and share loss, while e-commerce continues to gain momentum

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Late 2020 may see further boost to sales, but health and wellness trends could re-emerge over forecast period as consumers are likely to reduce their sugar intake

Mints to initially see surge in demand due to return of impulse purchases but chewing gum could continue to offer competition in terms of freshening breath

Potential to further develop gums, jellies and chews with more natural positioning

Summary 1 Other Sugar Confectionery by Product Type: 2020

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Sugar Confectionery by Category: Volume 2015-2020