Global Sweet Spreads Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation , By Region, and By Country 2021

In 2020 retail current value and volume sales in sweet spreads are anticipated to grow at a higher rate than in the previous year. This is mostly driven by jams and preserves which is anticipated to show the highest current value growth. During the lockdown in the first quarter of 2020, Azerbaijani consumers portrayed a tendency towards larger pack sizes of jams and preserves, i.e., opting for 2.6 to 3kg pots of jams and preserves rather than the usual 400 to 500g sized jars. This is driven by b…

Euromonitor International’s Sweet Spreads in Azerbaijan report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Chocolate Spreads, Honey, Jams and Preserves, Nut and Seed Based Spreads.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

Table of Content:

Sweet Spreads in Azerbaijan

Euromonitor International

December 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Economic uncertainty leads consumers to opt for economy sized jams and preserves and locally produced chocolate spreads

Urbanisation and rapid retail network development are among the factors that contribute to the growth of packaged sweet spreads

Qafqaz benefits from owner’s influence and strong brands

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Incipient niche areas are expected to grow, while mature products are to benefit from a transition to packaged formats over the forecast period

Domestic players will remain strong thanks to good understanding of local consumers’ needs

Independent small grocers lose share to supermarkets but remain strong thanks to convenient locations

CATEGORY DATA

……Continuned

