Global Savoury Snacks in the US Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020-2026

Savoury snacks was the overall strongest performer within snacks in Q2 2020 due to lockdown measures due to the emergence of COVID-19, including the closure of foodservice outlets such as bars and restaurants, popular leisure and entertainment sources such as cinemas, and the fact that consumers were encouraged to remain at home. This resulted in a notable shift in consumption, as Americans turned to alternative sources of entertainment including streaming digital content on Netflix, or Disney+…

Euromonitor International's Savoury Snacks in USA report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Nuts, Seeds and Trail Mixes, Other Savoury Snacks, Popcorn, Pretzels, Salty Snacks, Savoury Biscuits.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Home seclusion and indulgent snacking trends during lockdown results in strongest performance by savoury snacks in Q2 with potential to continue for remainder of 2020

Frito-Lay strengthens leadership of savoury snacks in Q2 with wide product portfolio and consistent new launches

Channels that traditionally enjoy impulse purchases of savoury snacks lose ground in Q2, while e-commerce takes share from supermarkets with impressive growth

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Foodservice set to record more impressive growth from 2021 compared to retail as consumers gradually venture outside of home environment

Healthier perceived snacks set to outperform other salty variants

Further development in terms of new flavours, formats and interesting packaging needed to stand out in crowded space

Summary 1 Other Savoury Snacks by Product Type: 2020

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Savoury Snacks by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Savoury Snacks by Category: Value 2015-2020

…continued

